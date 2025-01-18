Viewers are confident that Tattoo on The Masked Singer is T’Pau frontwoman Carol Decker from just two performances.

During the first episode of the sixth series, Tattoo took to the stage and wowed with her powerhouse vocals to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor. Guesses from the public for their first performance were all over the place, ranging from Stacey Solomon, Jessie Wallace, and Emma Bunton, to name a few.

However, following their second performance tonight (January 18) of The Killers song Human during this week’s Superhero theme, fans are confident that an ’80s icon is underneath the costume.

Tattoo is a powerhouse vocalist (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer fans believe Tattoo is Carol Decker

With such powerhouse vocals, viewers have picked up that the voice of T’Pau, Carol Decker, could very likely be Tattoo.

“I’m positive Tattoo is Carol Decker,” one user wrote on X.

“Tattoo sounds like Carol Decker to me,” another person shared.

“Tattoo is CAROL DECKER of T’PAU!” a third remarked.

“100% Carol Decker,” a fourth shared.

“Tattoo is 100% Carol Decker,” a fifth viewer said.

“Tattoo is Carol Decker from T’Pau. You can thank me later,” a sixth user insisted.

Fans believe Tattoo is Carol Decker (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tattoo clues

Carol rose to fame as the lead singer of the band T’Pau in 1987. The British stars achieved huge success worldwide, especially for their hit China in Your Hand.

The ballad hit number one in the UK and remained top for five weeks. In Tattoo’s first clue package, a piece of paper read, “Next available reservations 5 weeks time,” which could link to the number of weeks it remained at the top spot.

The character also expressed: “This Tattoo doesn’t want to be hidden, I’m too firey for that.” In 2022, T’Pau released a single titled World On Fire.

A Fishnet stocking and a photo of Natalie Appleton were also displayed. Carol’s record label is named GnatFish.

Describing themselves as “decorative,” the description could have been a subtle way to hint at their name. Last year, T’Pau supported The Human League alongside Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who Tattoo sang a song by during the first episode.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans ‘work out’ Wolf’s identity as Wet Wet Wet star Marti Pellow

Who do you think Tattoo is? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.