During last night’s episode, Gogglebox star Mary Killen shocked fans with her remark about Adolescence actor Stephen Graham.

The hit Channel 4 show returned for another episode on Friday (March 28) evening, where the cast watched the latest events from the past week. During last night’s show, they reacted to a handful of shows, from 99 to Beat to Big Night of Musicals.

However, it was Mary’s remark while watching a clip of Netflix’s hugely successful Adolescence that left viewers reacting at home.

Giles and Mary returned for another episode of Gogglebox last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox stars watch Adolescence

The four-part series, which stars and was co-written by Stephen Graham, focuses on a 13-year-old boy named Jamie Miller who is accused of murdering a teenage girl.

Since being watched by millions, the show has been noted for its portrayal of male violence, misogyny in schools, and the concerns surrounding what kids are exposed to online.

During Friday’s episode, many of the Gogglebox cast struggled to watch a snippet without getting emotional. Michael and Sally were left wiping tears from their face while sitting next to their sons Jake and Harry.

Julie expressed: “My heart is absolutely hammering. I can’t believe it.” Izzi, on the other hand, said the series left her scared as her son Bobby is a similar age to the character Jamie.

Mary’s comment rubbed fans the wrong way (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Sheesh Mary’

Mary, however, seemed to be less focused on the importance of the show and more concerned about Stephen’s height, referring to him as “the man who always plays short Northerners.”

Viewers were left stunned by her remark and immediately reacted online.

“Short northerners mary!!” one user wrote on X, adding numerous crying with laughter emoji.

““Always plays short northerners” Cheeky [bleep]ing cow @Channel4 I’ll never stop praying for you to get rid of Giles and Mary. Unbearable,” another person shared.

“He always plays short Notherners Really?? Sheesh Mary,” a third remarked.

“Tsk Mary,” a fourth person wrote, which implied they weren’t impressed.

Read more: Gogglebox star Dave Griffiths ‘calls it a day’ as he announces retirement

Do you watch Gogglebox? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!