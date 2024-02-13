Why Martin Lewis’ money show isn’t on tonight and when the final episode will air

Martin Lewis’ award-winning show, The Martin Lewis Money Show, should be airing its final episode of series 13 tonight (February 13) at 8pm on ITV. However, the episode has been postponed.

The successful show aims to help the British public save money with advice from financial expert Martin. It reveals ways of finding the cheapest prices on the market as well as techniques that can reduce bill costs. The show debuted on ITV in September 2012.

When Martin Lewis is back

At 8pm, Coronation Street will be airing instead of The Martin Lewis Money Show. According to ITV’s schedule, the soap will air for an hour until 9pm.

The final episode of Martin’s show should be airing in between this time slot. On this occasion, it has been moved to a later date.

Martin tweeted at the end of last week’s episode: “Thank you all for watching tonight, MSE Sally signing off. We’ll be back in two weeks for our final show of the series!”

He also recently tweeted that he was taking a break for half-term. He wrote on X: “Ta ta for now. It’s mini MSE half term next week, so I’m off social and work ‘til a week Monday. See you then. Have a good one.”

When will the final episode air?

The final episode of series 13 of The Martin Lewis Money Show is scheduled to air a week later on Tuesday, February 20, at 8pm.

The episode will be one hour long as usual, finishing at 9pm.

“Martin is live in Newcastle, offering the best financial advice and answering viewer questions. He unpacks the biggest money matters in his Big Briefing and News You Can Use,” the description on TV Guide reads.

The final episode of Series 13 of The Martin Lewis Money Show will air next Tuesday (February 20) from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

