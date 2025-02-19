The Chase star Mark Labbett has joked that he’s banned from stepping on Strictly dancefloor.

The quiz master made the quip on The Chase last night (February 18) while commenting on a contestant’s quizzing approach.

Mark Labbett joked he’s banned from taking part in Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett on Strictly ‘ban’

Mark’s fans would doubtless love to watch him compete on Strictly. However, the 59-year-old Chaser believes he wouldn’t stand a chance of winning the Glitterball Trophy.

Mark returned as the quiz master in the latest episode of The Chase. Four new contestants went against him for the grand prize.

Well, you quiz like I dance: it’s not pretty.

When one of the contestants, Annaka, struggled to perform and ended with a mere £2,000, Mark threw her an insult and was prompted to confess that he wasn’t a great dancer.

The quiz master told the contestant: “Good afternoon, Annaka. Well, you quiz like I dance: it’s not pretty and it’s the reason I’m barred from Strictly.”

She then replied: “Well, we’ll have to see how I do in this round but I accept that my performance was pitiful.”

Mark caught Debra out with 4 seconds to spare and, as a result, she went home empty-handed (Credit: ITV)

The Final Chase

Sadly, she became the second player to be eliminated from the show. Contestant Will, who lost £7,000 after being caught by the quizzer, was the first to go home. Tom was also sent home.

Debra went after Annaka and managed to rake in an impressive £6,000 in the cash builder round, winning a place for herself in the Final Chase.

Debra answered 14 questions in under two minutes with an impressive performance. However, Mark caught her out with 4 seconds remaining. And, as a result of not winning any pushbacks, she went home empty-handed too.

Mark Labbett’s epic weight loss explained Mark Labbett, known as The Beast on ITV’s The Chase, isn’t exactly Beastly any more having undergone a huge weight-loss transformation. In recent years, Mark has undergone a remarkable weight loss, shedding approximately 10 stone (140 pounds) through significant lifestyle changes. Mark Labbett on his huge weight loss Before embarking on his weight-loss journey, he weighed around 29 stone. His transformation began during the Covid-19 lockdown, when he became the primary caregiver for his young child. Speaking on Loose Women in 2020, when he’d lost four stone, Mark said: “I think people are going to hate me, I’ve not been trying to lose weight, I’ve had the brush with this virus, and what’s been happening is I’ve not been going out. “My wife [who he is no longer with] does shift work so I’ve been the primary carer… as my viewers will know, looking after a toddler, you don’t have time to eat!” ‘Complete nutrition overhaul’ In addition to increased activity, Mark made significant dietary changes. He adopted a “complete nutrition overhaul”, cutting out sugar and carbohydrates. He noted: “I was 27 stone when I was diagnosed with diabetes, I was 23 stone at my last check-up in March [2020] and hopefully I’ll be a bit lighter than that, but the main one is eating a bit more sensibly and I’m doing more exercises these days.” Impact on career Mark Labbett has previously claimed that his weight loss has not only improved his health but also impacted his career. He expressed frustration at the 2022 NTAs after being overlooked for shows such as I’m A Celebrity… due to concerns about his weight. He remarked: “Four times I’ve been asked to apply for an ITV reality TV show. But at every point they’ve gone from really wanting me to suddenly my weight is an issue.” Mark went on to claim: “They really worry on I’m A Celebrity about big stars who have shut down. They don’t allow for the fact that a guy like me, 3,000 calories is a diet.” Now Mark Labbett is thought to weigh around 19 stone, following his incredible 10-stone weight loss. So perhaps 2025 could be the year we see him in the jungle…

Read more: The Chase’s Mark Labbett calls out player as fans fume over ‘dreadful’ tactics: ‘Have some shame’

So what did you think of The Chase? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.