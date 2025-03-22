BBC Sport presenter Mark Chapman sadly lost his wife Sara to cancer in 2020. Sara was 44 when she passed away.

The couple were married for 19 years, and shared three children together – Ben, 21, Jessie, 16, and Millie, 10.

“Mark and the kids are absolutely devastated,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“The family was there and it’s just a really sad situation.”

Mark Chapman and late wife Sara pictured together. She passed away in 2020 (Credit: Twitter)

In early 2024, reports linked Chappers with a new romance. Since then he is said to “found happiness” with Claire Collier, 43.

According to reports, the pair were spotted looking in estate agent’s windows together in Manchester in January of this year.

And this weekend, Mark, 51, appears on a celebrity special episode of The Chase alongside Sky News reporter Gillian Joseph, cricketer Ryan Sidebottom and comedian Fred MacAulay.

Mark Chapman has been linked with Claire Collier in the press (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Mark Chapman dating after loss of his wife?

Last year, Claire appeared to share several images on social media showing her and Mark in each other’s company. However, her Instagram account is now set to private.

Snaps of her and Match of the Day host Mark showed them celebrating his birthday last October. In the post’s caption, Claire praised him: “Happy birthday to this one. My one love.

“So proud of all you do, the biggest heart, the kindest soul, the leader of our pack and not to mention devilishly handsome. I love you, happy 51.”

Other pics have shown them holding hands. Claire also posted a black and white image of them kissing in January 2024 with the caption: “Heading into the New Year with this one by my side knowing it’s going to be a good one!”

Mark Chapman was married to wife Sara for 19 years (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Who is Claire Collier?

According to reports, Claire is an estate agent who works in Dubai. She is reported to be a mum of two, and twice-divorced.

Despite her base abroad, she’s said to visit the UK regularly for work, and sees Mark in Manchester, where he lives.

She’s also said to have celeb pals such as Chris Moyles and Jason Brown of boyband Five.

She previously made red carpet appearances alongside ex EastEnders actor Christopher Parker. And as part of her job was said to help source rental homes for Premier League footballers.

A source told The Sun: “Claire was a hugely popular fun time girl among her set of friends. She loved meeting new people and living in Hampstead, and enjoyed letting her hair down in the bars there.

She knew many famous people and was a real Hampstead socialite.

“Because of her good looks and outgoing personality she became a magnet for celebrities. She knew many famous people and was a real Hampstead socialite.”

However, for more than 15 years, Claire has been working in the Middle East.

She has been married twice – to ex-husband James for three years, before they split in 2019, and also Dubai-based businessman Tomas Kristiansen Wallin.

Claire has two children, Freddie, 12, and Florence, two, from those former relationships.

She was also reported to have previously dated Another Level singer Dane Bowers.

‘Enjoying each other’s company’

Amid Claire locking her Insta account, and Mark being very private about his personal life, he has not spoken publicly about the reported relationship.

However, a source claimed last year to The Sun: “It’s early days but Mark and Claire are in a good place and enjoying each other’s company. Mark’s focus has always been his children and work, so a relationship was unexpected.

“He and Claire are taking things slow and just seeing how it all plays out, but it’s clear to see they are really into each other.”

The Chase Celebrity Special is on ITV on Saturday March 22 at 5pm.

