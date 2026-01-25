Love Marian Keyes’ novels? Then ‘darkly funny’ new drama The Walsh Sisters is your next must-watch

The Walsh Sisters is coming to BBC One soon, and fans of Marian Keyes finally have a date to circle in their diaries. Based on the much-loved novels by the bestselling author, the series blends sharp humour with emotional honesty and tells a story that doesn’t shy away from life’s messier moments.

The drama debuted in Ireland on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player in September 2025, and it will arrive on the BBC this February.

At the heart of the series are five Irish sisters who are “bound by love, history, and a tendency to self-destruct”. The story follows the chaotic, complicated but utterly loveable Walsh siblings, alongside their devout mother and their permanently baffled father.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Walsh Sisters on BBC One – from the storyline and cast to filming locations and start date.

Rachel, Claire, Maggie, Helen and Anna in The Walsh Sisters (Credit: BBC/James Pierce)

What’s the storyline of The Walsh Sisters?

In The Walsh Sisters, viewers meet Anna, Rachel, Claire, Maggie and Helen as they muddle through the highs and lows of their late 20s and 30s. Anna and Rachel live together in Dublin, where blurry nights often lead to awkward mornings. But after one particularly wild night, Rachel’s addiction begins to spiral and the story takes a darker turn…

Her struggles trigger a chain of events that “shakes the entire family to its core”. Rehab forces Rachel to confront the damage she’s caused, while Anna reels from unexpected heartbreak. Elsewhere, Claire tries to rediscover who she is as a newly single mother navigating divorce.

Maggie dreams of starting a family of her own, while the youngest sister, Helen – sharp, observant and seemingly unshakeable – watches from the edges as she battles private struggles of her own.

The synopsis says: “As the sisters stumble through secrets, family feuds, and moments of grace, they must each confront who they really are and the roles they’ve always played. At its heart, it’s a story about messy love, painful growth, and the bonds that hold us together.”

Is the BBC One series based on a book?

The series draws inspiration from five novels by Irish author Marian Keyes, bringing together characters from books including Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There.

Speaking about the adaptation, Marian said: “This is SO exciting! I’m beside myself! I love the scripts; they’ve really kept the spirit of the books. It’s been almost impossible to keep this a secret and it’s a great feeling to finally share the news with the world.”

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, added: “The Walsh Sisters novels have given so much pleasure to readers over the years, and we are truly delighted that such a wonderful team will bring these witty, warm and oh-so-relatable characters to life.”

The Walsh Girls starts on Valentine’s Day 2026 (Credit: RTÉ)

How many episodes is it?

The comedy drama runs for six hour-long episodes.

Ian FitzGibbon directs the series, following his work on Hullraisers and Moone Boy. The production team made the show in association with the BBC and Screen Ireland.

Dublin-based writer, author and actor Stefanie Preissner adapted the novels and wrote the first four episodes. Award-winning writer Kefi Chadwick, known for Rivals and Death in Paradise, wrote the final two.

Where is The Walsh Sisters on BBC One set?

The story unfolds in Dublin, where the Walsh family live. Cast and crew filmed across the city and its surrounding areas.

Filming locations include the grounds of Terenure College and Luttrellstown Castle, as well as residential streets in Blackrock and coastal scenes at Merrion Strand.

What is the start date of The Walsh Sisters?

The Walsh Sisters begins on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 9pm on BBC One – yes, Valentine’s Day.

If candlelit dinners aren’t your thing, this could be the perfect alternative.

It’s a craic! (Credit: RTÉ)

A ‘comedy about serious things’

The BBC describes the show as a “comedy about serious things”, calling it a “pacey, brutally honest and uncompromisingly funny exposé of the realities of being an Irish sister”.

We’re told: “This sisterhood thrives on in-jokes, hand-me-down resentments and long-held wounds. But shared DNA, family history and a love of power ballads keep the Walsh sisters together through heartbreak, grief, addiction and parenthood.”

Who’s in the cast?

The Walsh Sisters features an almost entirely Irish cast, blending familiar faces with rising stars.

Dublin-born Louisa Harland, 32, plays Anna Walsh. Derry Girls fans will recognise her as Orla McCool, and she has also appeared in Love/Hate and Renegade Nell.

Caroline Menton, also from Dublin, stars as Rachel Walsh. This marks her biggest role to date, following appearances including Doris in All Creatures Great & Small.

Danielle Galligan plays Claire Walsh. The 33-year-old Dubliner is known for House of Guinness, as well as Obituary, Kin and Shadow and Bone.

Stefanie Preissner appears on screen as Maggie Walsh. Born in Germany and raised in County Cork, she is best known as the creator of Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope and plays the eldest sister at 38.

Completing the line-up is County Cork actor Máiréad Tyers as Helen Walsh. The 28-year-old has previously starred in Extraordinary, My Lady Jane and Obituary.

Samuel Anderson plays Aidan, US actor Aidan Quinn stars as Daddy Walsh, and Carrie Crowley plays Mammy Walsh.

