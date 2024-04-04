Louis Walsh ‘looked like a shell of a man’ after Celebrity Big Brother stint, Rylan Clark claims

Rylan Clark has addressed comments Louis Walsh made about him during his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

The showbiz fave and music manager formed a bond after the pair met on The X Factor in 2012 – where Rylan finished in fifth place.

And during Louis’ recent stint on CBB, the Irish star didn’t hold back as he aired his thoughts on several famous faces, including Rylan. But now, Rylan has spoken out about his pal Louis.

CBB star Louis came in fourth place (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh on Celebrity Big Brother

On Thursday (April 4) Rylan made an appearance on Good Morning Britain, to talk about his new BBC travel series with Rob Rinder. The show follows the friends trek around Italy.

But the conversation soon turned to the topic of Celebrity Big Brother – which Rylan won in 2013.

Louis Walsh came in fourth place on the latest series while David Potts was announced as the CBB 2024 winner. The show also featured the likes of Fern Britton and Sharon Osbourne.

Rylan spoke out about Louis on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark on Louis Walsh

GMB host Charlotte Hawkins asked Rylan: “Did you hear what he [Louis] said about you?” He replied: “I heard exactly what he said about me.” Charlotte then added: “So he said, sorry to repeat this, he wasn’t the best singer in the world, but he was great, he is still great!”

He looked like a shell of a man, I’m not going to lie.

Rylan fired back: “I love Louis, he’s always been a friend of mine since The X Factor.”

He then shared an update on how Louis was when he left the house, explaining that it appeared to have had a detrimental impact on the shell-shocked star.

“I caught up with him afterwards. I mean he looked like a shell of a man, I’m not going to lie, but he’s a good guy.”

Louis claims ITV told him he would ‘probably win’ CBB

It’s fair to say Louis got plenty of people talking on Celebrity Big Brother. So much so, that he ended up in the final – coming in fourth place.

And it turns out Big Brother bosses didn’t mind throwing down the cash to lure Louis on the show as they even reportedly thought he could win it.

He explained to The Sun this week: “They said I was going to be safe, it was going to be fun, that I would probably win it. I told them I don’t want to win it. Don’t waste it on me. Give it to someone else.”

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.