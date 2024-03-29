ITV star Lorraine Kelly hasn’t got the ‘time or energy for it any more’ as she addresses ‘horrible and miserable’ people

Lorraine Kelly, host of ITV show Lorraine, which airs today (Friday, March 29), once hit back at “horrible and miserable” people.

The star lashed out during an interview about some life lessons she’s learned.

The star hasn’t got the energy to be around draining people (Credit: ITV)

ITV star Lorraine Kelly slams ‘horrible’ people

Lorraine, 64, sat down for an interview with the Huffington Post back in 2016 – and candidly answered some interesting questions.

One of the questions the Scottish star was asked was ‘How do you deal with negativity?’.

“The world is divided into people that are fountains and drains, and I can’t bear having drains around me – I haven’t got the energy or the time for it anymore,” Lorraine replied.

“You have to set the tone, and I hate people who walk into a room and suck all the oxygen out of it – I can’t be doing with it! We’re here for such a short time and it’s actually less effort to be pleasant and nice than it is to be horrible and miserable,” she then added.

Lorraine’s family keep her grounded (Credit: ITV)

ITV star Lorraine Kelly on her life lessons

Elsewhere in the interview, Lorraine opened up on one of the hardest lessons she’s learned.

“As I’ve got older, I’ve got less hard on myself. But I don’t think there’s been a tough lesson – I think I’m still learning, I’ve not grown up yet! Every day that I’m doing the show, I learn something new. I’m very lucky in that respect,” she then said at the time.

She also revealed that it’s her family that keeps her grounded – and it’s also around her family that she’s at her happiest.

Lorraine is set to be honoured (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine to be recognised by BAFTA TV

Fast forward eight years and Lorraine received some heartwarming news this week (Monday, March 25).

During yesterday’s edition of Lorraine, the Scottish host learned that she is going to be honoured by BAFTA as they celebrate her 40 years in broadcasting.

“BAFTA will be celebrating your 40 years in broadcasting,” Susanna Reid told Lorraine. “Your programme is nominated in the daytime category, but I have something unique and special to you. This is the first time something like this has been announced on air. This is the special gold envelope.

“On behalf of the BAFTA board of trustees, we are delighted to offer you Lorraine Kelly the Academy Special Award to be presented at this year’s BAFTA Television Awards,” she then said.

As Lorraine grew emotional, Susanna then said: “You’re an inspiration to me and women in broadcasting.”

Lorraine airs on weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

