Lorraine Kelly has revealed she’s over the moon at the news daughter Rosie is pregnant.

Rosie shared her pregnancy news with a cute bump snap on Instagram last night (April 5), with Lorraine quickly resharing the news and adding her own congratulations for Rosie and her partner Steve.

Lorraine Kelly is set to become a grandmother as daughter Rosie announces her pregnancy (Credit: Splash News)

Lorraine Kelly reacts as daughter Rosie announces pregnancy

The TV presenter shared one of Rosie’s images – of her 12-week baby scan and a pair of booties – to her Instagram grid.

She said: “THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve. It’s the best news EVER!”

Lorraine also shared Rosie’s original caption: “We could not be more excited – you’re already so loved little one.”

Famous friends react

Lorraine’s famous friends and colleagues were quick to react, declaring that she’ll be “the best grandma”.

Charlotte Hawkins said: “Oh my goodness what amazing news! So special.”

Carol Vorderman added: “Awwwww. Huge congratulations to all of you and especially your lovely Rosie. Gosh I remember her arriving in nursery!!!”

I am so excited for your Granny Lorraine era!

Katie Piper added: “Oh this is lovely news to read. You will make the best Grandma. Huge congratulations.”

Vanessa Feltz also offered her congratulations to Lorraine. “My darling friend I am so thrilled for you. I remember the day your beautiful Rosie was born. Such wonderful news. All my love always Vanessa,” she posted.

Loose Women‘s Charlene White added: “I am so excited for your Granny Lorraine era!!!”

The baby will be Lorraine and husband Steve’s first grandchild. The tot is due this autumn.

