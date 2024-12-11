Loose Women viewers were left unimpressed with the panel’s celebrity guest today. In fact, some even slammed the star as cringe, unfunny and even questioned if he is going through some sort of midlife crisis…Plenty of fans of the show flocked to social media to share their thoughts…

David starred on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Former Britain’s Got Talent star and popular comedian David Walliams joined the Loose Women today dressed up as a Christmas tree!

However, his festive cheer seemed to rattle fans who described his exchange with the presenters as cringe.

One penned: “Oh dear, and now we have Walliams dressed as a Christmas tree, desperately trying to salvage the shards of his career – now we all know what he thinks of the general public.”

Another said: “Is he going through a midlife crisis?”

A third chimed in: “Quite possibly the most unfunny thing I’ve ever seen.”

“Kind of awkward,” added another.

“Really don’t like David Walliams as he comes across as a bit fake,” a fifth fumed.

Another guessed: “You can tell Coleen cannot stand David Walliams.”

Some viewers felt the exchange was uncomfortable (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume over David Walliams

David starred on the programme to discuss his very first murder mystery themed children’s book, named Super Sleuth.

Whilst decked out in a very convincing Christmas tree costume decorated in baubles, David explained: “I have never written a murder mystery – starting to regret the costume now – I didn’t know I would have the right kind of mind to do it. Because I thought you needed quite a scientific mind. But I worked and worked on the plot and made sure there were no holes in it…”

David then paused and looked to the giggling audience with dismay and exclaimed: “Oh have a good laugh, get it out, get it out of your system!”

Although viewers weren’t amused, Janet seemed to be extremely tickled by the situation and burst out laughing.

David also joked that some murder mysteries can be scary and likened this to being stuck in a room with Janet, to which Janet replied: “David, you are one of my oldest friends! I’ll be tweaking your baubles!”

Meanwhile, Charlene White fought back laughter and a baffled Coleen Nolan appeared to not know where to look!

Did you enjoy David’s Loose Women appearance?!

