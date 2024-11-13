The entire panel for ITV show Loose Women are expected to be replaced next week for an episode of Loose Men. Not only that, the daytime programme will see two new hosts make their debut.

Loose Women, which airs on a weekly basis, is known for changing up its panellists regularly. Some of their frequent hosts include Ruth Langsford, Kelle Bryan, Judi Love, Coleen Nolan, and Jane Moore, to name a few.

However, next Tuesday (November 19), they are expected to be replaced by a panel of men to honour International Men’s Day.

ITV’s Loose Women to transform into Loose Men

For the Loose Men episode next week, radio presenter Jordan Banjo and former EastEnders star Brian Conley are returning to the panel. Joining them will be TV stars Jeff Brazier and Craig Doyle who will be making their debut as panellists.

“We’ll be bringing you, big bold conversation, where nothing is off the table,” Brian explained in a new promo.

“And sharing the highs and lows of family life from a male perspective,” Jeff added.

The upcoming episode will discuss a variety of subjects, including stigmas around subjects including mental and physical health. The panel will open up about their personal struggles and experiences on other topics including grief and body image.

“It’s so important for us all to talk more – because the more we talk, the more we can look out for each other,” Craig explained.

Jeff added: “I’m proud to be one of those occasional reminders for guys, that there is another option when it comes to how we cope with our challenges.”

The episode will air during its usual time slot, from 12.30pm until 1.30pm.

Loose Men on ITV

After last year’s episode of Loose Men, which featured Jordan Banjo, Ore Oduba, Andi Peters and Shaun Wallace, the show won big at the Royal Television Society Awards.

Taking home the award in the category of Daytime Programme, it wasn’t the only time Loose Men aired.

Previously, Vernon Kay fronted the show alongside Anton Du Beke, Joe Swash and Jordan Banjo.

Former footballer Harry Redknapp and Boyzone star Ronan Keating have also appeared on the panel.

The show have also had a panel of both men and women before.

Loose Men to air on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday November 19, from 12.30pm.

