Linda Robson’s heartbreaking cheating admission: ‘I caught him lots and lots of times’

Loose Women legend Linda Robson is set to appear in The Weakest Link this coming Saturday (October 18), but there’s a lot we don’t know about the TV personality.

The Birds of a Feather star has often been candid about her life and relationships, but arguably one of her most shocking admissions came nine years ago on Loose Women.

And truth be told, the admission is absolutely devastating.

Linda was with her partner Tom for 11 years (Credit: Splash News)

‘A serial cheat’

Linda shares her eldest daughter, Lauren, with ex-partner Tom Tyler, who she was with for 11 years.

Linda described Tom as her “first love,” and admitted that she was so besotted with him, she continued to stay with him even after he cheated on her.

She described her ex as a “serial cheat”.

“I caught him lots and lots of times, probably my biggest regret is that I didn’t finish it earlier,” she said. “The strange thing was there was a family do not too long ago, and he actually blamed me for the break-up.”

Linda then went on to explain how Tom said he cheated because she was away at work too much.

Insisting that she”was always there,” Linda slammed this claim as a “lie”.

In a subsequent segment, the panellists discussed how soon was appropriate to marry a new person after splitting from a long-term partner.

“It took me a long time to get over that because that was my first love,” Linda said of Tom.

Linda is now single (Credit: Splash News)

Linda Robson’s ‘celibate’ marriage

Still, Linda managed to find love again, as she met and married Mark Dunford. The pair stayed together until 2023, but despite its length, the marriage and her family life was far from perfect.

In a further Loose Women appearance prior to her split with Mark, Linda shared that she and her husband had a largely sexless marriage for the final two years of their relationship.

“Can I just say I’ve been celibate for two years? ” she said, “I can’t be [bleep]ed with all that [romance stuff]. I’m just happy going out with my mates and my children and my grandchildren.”

At the time, she also insisted: “We’re still living together. We both love our kids more than anything else in the world. Obviously, you have a few hiccups in every marriage. We’ve been married 33 years so it’s not going to be all plain sailing, but we’re still together at the moment.”

Later, after her marriage split, she shared with Woman magazine how she has embraced her new single life.

Referring to her ex, Linda said: “He’s a really good dad and we had some good years, but enough is enough. I’ve got my family and my kids around me. And I’m going on a cruise with Lesley Joseph in November. I’m keeping busy.”

