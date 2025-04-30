Kelly Brook stuns Loose Women co-stars as she makes racy admission about husband Jeremy

Kelly Brook had the Loose Women panel – and the audience – in stitches today after making a cheeky revelation about her relationship with husband Jeremy.

The model and presenter joined Coleen Nolan, Linda Robson, and Janet Street-Porter on the ITV daytime show, where the panel discussed the importance of wedding anniversaries, as Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 14th anniversary earlier this week.

But things quickly took a spicy turn when Janet asked a hilariously blunt question.

Kelly burst out laughing as she made the revelation (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook on first date with husband Jeremy

“Another thing about anniversaries,” Janet began. “Is it the first date or the first time you did it? Or were they the same day?”

The crowd erupted in laughter, and Coleen looked visibly stunned. But it was Kelly’s response that really turned heads.

“Janet, for mine and my husband’s case, it’s the same day,” Kelly admitted with a grin, prompting an even bigger laugh from Janet and the studio audience.

“We won’t be asking William and Kate that, will we?” Janet quipped.

Still reeling from the comment, Coleen turned to Kelly and asked in disbelief: “Same day?”

“Well, it’s actually etched into my ring,” Kelly laughed. “Because when Jeremy gave me my ring, he put the date that we… oh no, that’s another ring! No, this is the date we got married – this is my engagement ring. But he gave me another ring, and it was the date that we met, and that was the day that we…”

Although she trailed off, the message was loud and clear.

Coleen was visibly stunned by the admission (Credit: ITV)

‘He’s so romantic’

Turning back to Kelly, Coleen asked: “He’s really romantic, though, isn’t he?”

Kelly beamed as she shared a sweet detail about her husband, Jeremy Parisi.

“He’s so romantic. Every year, I get a photo book of our year, pictures and all the lovely things we’ve done.

It could be something really simple, like I’m just in the kitchen cooking with the dog, but he’s done it every year for the last 10 years. We’ve got a lovely little library of books. He’s so romantic when it comes to things like that.”

She then joked about her own forgetfulness.

“I’m like numerically dyslexic, I can’t even remember what day it is today!”

