Katherine Kelly joins the cast of new murder mystery The Crow Girl, from the team behind Marcella

Katherine Kelly has joined the cast of new murder mystery series The Crow Girl, which means we immediately want to watch it!

The Paramount Plus series also stars Keeping Faith actress Eve Myles, and Vigil’s Dougray Scott – so we know we’re in good hands… The fact that it’s made by the team behind Marcella, and based on the besteslling books by Erik Axl Sund confirms it.

Here’s everything viewers need to know about the upcoming psychological thriller.

What is the plot of new Katherine Kelly drama The Crow Girl?

Katherine Kelly and Eve Myles star as a psychotherapist and a detective, who join forces to solve a disturbing murder.

The series will see the pair of TV legends investigate the murder of a teenage boy, whose body is found discarded in plain sight. Together, they are determined “to hunt the killer despite opposition from her superiors including confidant DI Lou Stanley”.

The synopsis continues: “The investigation takes them into a dangerous world of historic abuse and murder. Together, they uncover a chain of shocking events that have gone overlooked for decades, as well as evidence of police corruption.

“As the body count rises and the two women are dragged into the depths of the murders, an intimacy starts to form between them, and so begins a complex, twisted love story. All the while, the killer is inching ever closer to home.”

The new series comes from Buccaneer, the Emmy-winning team behind Irvine Welsh’s Crime and Marcella.

Is The Crow Girl based on a book?

The Crow Girl has been adapted from the trilogy of novels by Erik Axl Sund – the pen name of Swedish author duo Jerker Eriksson, and Håkan Axlander Sundquist.

Three novels – The Crow Girl, The Hunger Fire and The Pythia’s Instructions – form the internationally best-selling trilogy about Victoria Bergman. They were eventually merged into a single volume called The Crow Girl.

The Crow Girl is described as a fast-paced, page-turning psychological thriller. The description of the book reads: “With a serial killer on the loose, Detective Kihlberg must delve into a nightmare world of hidden lives, lost identities and secret rituals… This is the world of the Crow Girl.

“It starts with just one body – the hands bound, the skin covered in marks. Detective Superintendent Jeanette Kihlberg is determined to find out who is responsible, despite opposition from her superiors. When two more bodies are discovered, it becomes clear that she is hunting a serial killer.

“With her career on the line, Kihlberg turns to psychotherapist Sofia Zetterlund. Together, they expose a chain of shocking events that began decades ago – but will it lead them to the murderer before someone else dies?”

Reviewers call it “compelling”, and with “a fantastic twist”. The Observer says: “The pace of its revelations is relentless.”

Who is in the cast of The Crow Girl on Paramount Plus?

Katherine Kelly portrays psychotherapist Sophia Craven in the cast of The Crow Girl on Paramount Plus. Of course, TV fans will know the popular actress from Coronation Street, Innocent, and the recent Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

She said: “I’m delighted to get started on this absorbing story filming in beautiful Bristol. The book is thrilling and Milly Thomas’ scripts are even better. I am excited to start unpicking the character of Sophia as events in the series unfold.”

Eve Myles will portray DCI Jeanette Kilburn, who must investigate the horrifying murder of a teenage boy. Eve is famous for Keeping Faith, Torchwood, and the recent Apple TV+ series Hijack.

The Welsh actress added: “Jeanette is such a compelling character. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to explore her story in more detail.

“It’s been a really terrific first few weeks on set working alongside a team of such incredibly talented people!”

Scottish actor Dougray Scott, star of Irvine Welsh’s Crime and BBC One’s Vigil, portrays DI Lou Stanley, Jeanette’s less-than-impressed superior.

Black Mirror actress Clara Rugaard will play Victoria Burkeman, and Small Axe’s Elliot Edusah portrays DC Mike Dilliston. Meanwhile, relative newcomer Chloe Sweetlove plays Madeleine Burkeman, and former Corrie star Lee Boardman – aka Jez Quigley – stars as David White.

Doctor Foster’s Victoria Hamilton portrays Superintendent Verity Pound. She’s also joined the cast of Unforgotten series 6.

How many episodes is Katherine Kelly drama The Crow Girl?

The new series will be a six-parter.

Each episode is expected to be around one hour long.

Where is the series filmed?

Filming on the series kicked off in Bristol in February and March 2024.

Crews have been seen filming in the former Bank of England building on Wine Street. Eagle-eyed Bristolians have also seen filming for the show taking place in Queen Square.

They’ve also been filming in The Cocktail Club on Corn Street, Tailor’s Court off of Broad Street, and behind The Mall at Cribbs Causeway.

When is the start date of Katherine Kelly series The Crow Girl?

The Crow Girl is still filming as of March 2024. So it will be a while until viewers get to see it.

However, we’d expect it to land on Paramount Plus later in 2024.

For those of you who don’t have a Paramount Plus subscription, series occasionally land on Channel 5 afterwards. This was the cast with The Serial Killer’s Wife, The Burning Girls, and The Ex-Wife.

The Crow Girl will be released on Paramount Plus in the UK and Ireland in 2024.

