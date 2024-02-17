Kate Garraway congratulates Ben Shephard on This Morning gig as fans beg for her to join him on the show

Kate Garraway took to Instagram yesterday (Friday, February 16) to congratulate Ben Shephard on landing his new This Morning gig.

Ben will be joining Cat Deeley to front the hit ITV show from March onwards.

Ben Shephard lands This Morning gig

Yesterday, This Morning finally announced who will be hosting the show permanently going forwards.

The news comes eight months after Phillip Schofield quit, and almost four months on from Holly Willoughby‘s exit.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard will be fronting the show from March 2024 onwards.

“This really feels like a very special moment for Cat and I to be part of the next chapter of This Morning. It’s an honour to be trusted with the reigns, join Alison and Dermot and all the team that work on and off screen and do such a great job,” Ben said in a statement.

“This Morning is a national institution. Whenever it’s on, it’s like having your friends over – funny, smart, silly, heartfelt, informative, and joyful – like all the greatest friendships!” Cat added.

Kate Garraway congratulates Ben Shephard

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Kate congratulated close pal Ben on landing his new gig.

She uploaded a collage for her 1.2 million followers to see. The picture at the top shows Kate and Ben sharing a laugh on GMB. Beneath this is a portrait picture of Ben and Cat.

“Massive congrats to @benshephardofficial on the @itv @thismorning gig,” she captioned the post.

“You’ll be SOOOOO missed by EVERYONE @gmb viewers and the team alike & of course especially me,” she then continued.

“BUT after 24 years hard labour by my side no one will begrudge you time off for good behaviour!!! Good luck swapping early starts for (abit) of a lie in and a Kate for a Cat! @catdeeley can’t wait to see you – you’ll have a ball.”

Viewers want Kate and Ben to host the show (Credit: ITV)

Fans issue plea

Fans took to the comment section to issue a simple plea – for Kate to join Ben on the iconic green sofa!

“Should be Ben and Kate presenting This Morning…,” one fan commented.

“Should of been Kate and Ben that would be a good presenting match,” another said. “Sooo wish it was you with Ben as you already have the connection and it’s real not fake,” a third wrote.

“Please go to This Morning with him. He needs his Kate by his side. You work so well together,” another commented.

“Ben and Kate would have made a fab duo on the @thismorning sofa!” a fifth said.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

