Blow for Josie Gibson as bookies predict her Around the World in First Class travel show series will be axed

Josie Gibson brings her four-part travel show to an end tonight, but a second series of Around the World in First Class is looking unlikely, bookies have revealed.

The show, which airs on Channel 5, sees Josie living it up in style, as she travels the globe with no expense spared.

And, while the verdict from viewers has been largely positive, it seems Josie‘s final outing tonight (March 21) could be her last before the show is “grounded”.

Josie Gibson has been living the high life on her travel show (Credit: Channel 5)

Fans ‘obsessed’ with Josie Gibson travel show

The show premiered earlier this year, with one Josie fan commenting: “Obsessed with this show.”

“You’ve given us all a brilliant and breathtaking inside knowledge into first class travel. I love it! Keep being your fab, smiley and bubbly self always – it’s lovely to watch,” said a second.

However, bookies speaking on behalf of Spaceport Sweden have some bad news for fans of the Channel 5 show…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 5 (@channel5_tv)

‘More likely to be grounded’

Speaking exclusively to ED!, spokesperson Lee Astley told us he thinks the show’s “whirlwind adventure” will come to an end tonight.

The show has odds of 2/5 on to be cancelled by Channel 5. Wider odds of 2/1 are offered for the show to be renewed for a second series.

Likely to be grounded after tonight’s final episode.

Lee said: “Josie Gibson’s Around the World in First Class has certainly taken viewers on a whirlwind adventure, but whether it gets a return ticket remains to be seen.

“We go 2/1 to be renewed for another season, though at 2/5, the odds suggest it’s more likely to be grounded after tonight’s final episode.”

The star has travelled the world, seemingly fuelled by champagne! (Credit: Channel 5)

Josie replaces Alison on This Morning

However, Josie’s career is going from strength to strength.

Earlier today, she took over from bestie Alison Hammond on Friday’s This Morning.

Alison is taking a month out from the show to focus on other projects. It comes after she faced intense backlash for one of her interviews on the show.

Around the World in First Class is on tonight (March 21) at 8pm on Channel 5.

