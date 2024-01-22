Actor Jonas Armstrong is currently starring in ITV thriller After the Flood, playing criminal Lee Ellison. And the actor has reportedly had his own brush with the law in recent years.

As the Sophie Rundle drama continues on ITV1, we take an in-depth look at the life and career of former Robin Hood star Jonas. Does the actor have kids? What else has he starred in? And who is his famous soap ex?

Here’s everything you need to know about After the Flood star Jonas Armstrong.

Jonas Armstrong starred as Jason in The Drowning (Credit: Channel 5)

Is Jonas Armstrong in After the Flood?

Actor Jonas Armstrong plays the seemingly heroic local man Lee Ellison in After the Flood, but all is not as it seems… Anyone who has watched past episode 1 will know that Lee is, in fact, a local criminal. Although, as far as we can tell, he’s also a victim of Philip Glenister’s character, so not a total baddie…

After the Flood is the latest high-profile drama from ITV which may be a little too close to home for some right now during this brutal winter. The six-part mystery drama sees Gentleman Jack actress Sophie Rundle lead the cast, alongside other big names from the world of TV and film.

The series introduces the residents and police force of a Yorkshire town, who are affected by a devastating flood. Police assume a dead body found in a lift was trapped by rising waters. But they soon discover the man died before the floods.

However, as the investigation unfolds, PC Joanna Marshall becomes obsessed with discovering what happened to him. How did he get in the lift and why does no one know who he is?

What else has Jonas starred in?

Jonas is probably most famous for playing Robin Hood in the BBC series of the same name. Fans of the popular show will know he portrayed the Sherwood Forest hero from 2006 to 2009, until the show was axed.

He went on to play Anthony Millington in Teachers, Steve in Prisoners Wives, Ben in Hit & Miss, and Joe in Line of Duty. In 2018, he played Menelaus in Troy: Fall of a City, before guest starring as Dylan Shepherd in Death in Paradise.

Most recently, he portrayed Jason in The Drowning, and Sean Meredith in The Bay – a father whose child goes missing. Hollington Drive viewers will know him as grieving dad Gareth. Meanwhile, he played Saul Morris in Strike, and Finn Coleman in Ghost Seekers.

In 2022, he took on the role of paedophile Barry Bennell in the moving drama Floodlights. In 2023, the 43-year-old portrayed Arthur Lake in the madcap comedy drama Boat Story.

His next role is in the film The Enforcer. The drama will follow an aging ice hockey player, who is coming to the end of his professional career. While he comes to terms with life without the sport, he begins to show symptoms of CTE, a degenerative brain disease.

The cast of The Drowning on C5 included Jill Halfpenny, Rupert Penry-Jones and Jonas Armstrong (Credit: Channel 5)

Was Jonas Armstrong in The Drowning?

Jonas portrayed Jason in Channel 5’s thriller The Drowning. Jason was Jodie’s brother, the only real support she had in her life.

Talking about the role, Jonas revealed a particular scene that affected him. Recalling a moment from when he was a young boy, he said: “I remember when I was younger, I was waiting at a bus stop and two guys kept on pulling around and trying to gesture me over.”

Luckily, a woman noticed and called the police. Jonas added: “I’m not saying that these men would have been doing anything. But children do get abducted. And there was one incidence where I was filming with Cody and I just thought about that.

“I thought it’s a really harrowing, horrible thing to have happened and it might have happened to some people watching it. It’s genuinely upsetting, who knows what could have happened?”

How old is Jonas? Where is Jonas Armstrong from?

William Jonas Armstrong was born on New Year’s Day in 1981 in Dublin, Ireland.

He is currently 43 years old.

He grew up in Ireland before his family moved to Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire, when he was six years old. Jonas went on to attend Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 2003 with a BA in acting.

He started his acting career at the Royal Theatre in Northampton.

Now Jonas lives in Lytham, just a short hop from Morecambe, where he filmed The Bay. He has said: “I was born in Dublin, but grew up in Blackpool because my parents were traders up and down the promenade there, you know the Pleasure Beach, the Tower and stuff like that. We went all around the Fylde, rented houses, and then settled in St Annes.”

Jonas Armstrong portrays Lee Ellison in After the Flood (Credit: ITV1)

Who is the wife of Jonas Armstrong?

Jonas likes to keep his private life private. He rarely gives interviews and avoids social media. As a result of his devilishly tight-lips, we don’t know if he’s married or has a partner.

However, we do know that the actor used to date former Emmerdale actress Sammy Winward, who played Katie Sugden in the ITV soap.

They dated for two years after meeting at an awards ceremony in May 2007. But they ended their relationship in 2009 reportedly due to work pressures. Sammy went on to marry Martyn Hardy, with whom she has one child.

Jonas Armstrong and then girlfriend Sammy Winward in 2014 (Credit: INFphoto.com)

Has Jonas Armstrong been arrested?

According to reports, police arrested The Bay star Jonas Armstrong in 2021. His alleged crime was “being drunk and disorderly“. The arrest came on Wednesday, August 25, in the Lancashire town of Lytham.

Officers reportedly arrested Jonas outside the Lytham House pub in the town. The Sun alleged he was hit with a £90 fine following the incident.

The newspaper quoted the local police, who said at the time: “A 40-year-old man from Lytham was arrested on Henry Street in the town shortly after 10pm on Wednesday, August 25, on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. They were later given a penalty notice for disorder (£90).”

Police arrested Jonas for the first time in 2016 after an incident at the Mount Royale Hotel in York. That incident took place in the early hours of the morning. Jonas was alleged to have been involved in a row with a night porter. The porter claimed he was assaulted by the actor.

Police subsequently ordered Jonas to undertake 80 hours unpaid work and 10 hours’ worth of rehab with the probation service. This punishment was revoked after it was revealed he was already working as a gardener and grass cutter in an unpaid capacity.

Are Joe and Jonas Armstrong related?

The actors Joe Armstrong and Joe Armstrong are NOT related. Fool Me Once fans will know Joe for playing Alexander Dosman. He’s also famous for his roles in Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack. He born in London, and his dad is famous actor Alun Armstrong, star of Sherwood.

Of course, we know that Jonas was born in Ireland. He has revealed very little about his family.

After the Flood continues on ITV at 9pm on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

