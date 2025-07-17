Earlier this week, John Torode was axed by bosses at BBC series MasterChef after being accused of using racist language in an incident in 2018/19.

Now, Richard Osman, who was creative director of Endemol Shine – part of MasterChef production company Banijay – at the time, has claimed that John was given a lifeline after the allegation made against him was upheld.

John’s time on MasterChef has come to an end (Credit: BBC)

John Torode sacked from MasterChef

Earlier this week, a report into Gregg Wallace’s behaviour revealed that an allegation of racism against an unnamed MasterChef star had been upheld. John then revealed in a statement that he was the star accused of making a racist remark. However, he maintained that he had no recollection of the incident and wasn’t sure it even happened.

In a statement on Tuesday (July 15), the BBC announced that John’s contract at MasterChef wouldn’t be renewed.

“John Torode has identified himself as having an upheld allegation of using racist language against him. This allegation – which involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace – was investigated and substantiated by the independent investigation led by the law firm, Lewis Silkin,” they said.

“John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.”

The statement then continued. “The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind. And, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”

John later claimed: “Although I haven’t heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay – I am seeing and reading that I’ve been ‘sacked’ from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I’m accused of.”

It was initially reported that the BBC and Banijay asked John to resign over the weekend. They also allegedly told him to pretend he had mental health issues after being accused of racism. However, he refused.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Torode (@johntorodecooks)

Richard Osman reveals BBC offered John Torode a lifeline after racial ‘slur’

Now, Richard Osman, who was the creative director of Banijay’s Endemol Shine from the early 2000s until 2020, has alleged that John was offered a lifeline by the company.

Speaking on his The Rest is Entertainment podcast, he claimed: “They took John Torode aside, this was my understanding of the whole situation, and said: ‘We believe that this happened. We believe that you used this language.’ He denied it.

“They said to him – whether this was the BBC or Banijay – they said to him: ‘We will accept if you want to take a year off, you have to do a mandatory training course to understand and accept that this is not something we particularly want in our workplace,” he then alleged.

Richard claims John Torode used the ‘worst racial slur’ there is (Credit: The Rest is Entertainment / YouTube)

‘I didn’t do it in the first place’

The star then continued. “That was denied. He said: ‘Of course I’m not going to do that. I didn’t do this in the first place anyway so why would I ever do this?’

“John Torode said: ‘The first I knew about it was I read it in the papers.’ And my understanding is that’s not true – the first thing he knew about it was when he was told it,” he then claimed.

Richard also hit back at claims that John was asked to quit and pretend he had mental health issues.

He used, I think, probably the worst racial slur there is. And they found that to be substantively true.

“The only conversation was: ‘We believe this happened. We will give you a second chance, a lifeline, which is you take a year, you take a series off, you go and do something, talk to people who maybe persuade you that this is not the way to act in a certain workplace.’ And he said that he was not prepared to do that,” he alleged.

“And by the way, there’s all sorts of things that weren’t upheld because they couldn’t say for certain they believed it happened. But, you know, on this particular occasion, it’s not woke gone mad,” he then claimed.

Richard also said show bosses wanted him to go on a training course about his use of language. John is said said to have turned that down too.

‘Worst racial slur there is’

Richard then alleged: “You know, he used, I think, probably the worst racial slur there is. And they found that to be substantively true. They found evidence that they were happy with — that that was true.

“He is saying: ‘I definitely didn’t do it. I certainly can’t remember it,’ but that one was upheld.”

There are now claims online that John used the N-word. He denies the allegations.

ED! has contacted John’s representatives, as well as the BBC and Banijay for comment.

Read more: All the names in the frame to replace John Torode on MasterChef – from Lisa Faulkner to James Martin

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.