A Place In The Sun host Jean Johansson reveals ‘grim secret’ hidden from viewers

Host of A Place In The Sun Jean Johansson has revealed a big secret surrounding the show that is hidden from viewers.

The 43-year-old presenter is a regular host on the Channel 4 show, alongside the likes of Laura Hamilton and Jasmine Harman, where they are flown to exotic locations and attempt to find house hunters their dream home overseas.

However, while the show is presented to fans as a luxurious job filled with glory and sunshine, Jean revealed something not so pleasing about the job…

Host Jean revealed a grim secret about A Place In The Sun (Credit: Channel 4)

A Place In The Sun host Jean Johansson shared unaired secret

During a new interview with OK!, Jean revealed the show films one televised episode across six different days. As a result, the presenters are forced to wear the same clothing for every taping.

“If there was a thing called ‘smell-o-vision’, we would not be on air. Because we want each show to look like everything happens in one day, we all wear the same outfits for six days straight,” she said.

Jasmine joked that the show’s “big secret” is that all the presenters “stink”.

Jean joked that the presenters ‘stink’ (Credit: Channel 4)

‘We love a party’

That’s not the only secret, however. Jasmine also stated that viewers don’t get to see how close the cast grows to the participants.

“We grow close during those five or six days, and we love a party. If you finish work at 5 pm on a beach, there’s no way you’re heading back to your hotel room. We often go for dinner and a few drinks. I’ve made good friends over the years,” she said.

“There was one American couple in particular, Ryan and Steve, who were buying a place in Gran Canaria. They put in an offer on a property, so we went out for cocktails to celebrate. Let’s just say the morning after wasn’t fun, and watching it back was worse.”

Read more: A Place In The Sun host Leah Charles-King responds to criticism over ‘awful’ later time-slot: ‘We’re enjoying incredible ratings’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.