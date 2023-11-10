Janette and Aljaz sign up to appear on Escape to the Country’s first-ever celebrity spin-off series

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are all set to appear on Escape To The Country’s new sspin-off.

Janette, 39, and Aljaz, 33, will star in an episode of the five-part series. They’ll join I’m A Celebrity star Christopher Biggins, singer Cheryl Baker, TV medic Dr Ranj Singh and The Chase presenter Jenny Ryan.

Celebrity Escape to the Country starts next month

The BBC One programme will air next month. It will see the celebrity house hunters explore the landscapes and lifestyles of Kent, Sussex and other home counties.

According to reports in The Sun, fans will have to tune in to find out if any of the stars decide to swap a city pad for a rural cottage in the end.

The pro dancers did recently move house. They upped sticks and moved to Cheshire before the arrival of baby Lyra.

Hailing from Slovenia, Aljaz admitted the couple wanted to escape London for a while. “It’s something both of us have craved for a while,” he admitted.

“The pace of life in London is too fast. We couldn’t see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north. It reminds me of Slovenia,” he said.

‘I feel like I can breathe now’

Janette has shared glimpses of her and Aljaz’s new home in Cheshire following the birth of her daughter Lyra back in July.

Talking to HELLO! about expanding her family further, the mother of one admitted that the pressure from Strictly has lifted. As a result, the couple can focus on having more beautiful babies.

“Starting a family was something we’d been talking about for a while and dancing was something I really had to think about when it came to making any kind of decision. The level of pressure that comes with being a professional on Strictly has now been lifted from my life, so I feel like I can breathe now ,” she said.

