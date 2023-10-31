Last night (Monday, October 30) saw Strictly favourite Aljaz Skorjanec make a surprise return, leaving fans delighted.

The Slovenian dancer’s return took place during last night’s edition of It Takes Two, hosted by Fleur East.

Aljaz made a return to the show last night (Credit: BBC)

Aljaz Skorjanec makes surprise Strictly return

Last night’s edition of Strictly: It Takes Two saw Aljaz make a surprise return.

The 33-year-old announced that he was leaving Strictly last year. He has since welcomed his first child with fellow Strictly star, Janette Manrara.

However, last night he made an appearance in a segment on It Takes Two titled: “Around the World with Aljaz”.

In the segment, Aljaz took a look at various versions of Strictly from around the world, including Germany’s Let’s Dance, and Croatia’s version of the show.

The star looked at some of the different ways the show is tweaked and changed abroad.

Aljaz’s return went down well (Credit: BBC)

Fans delighted as Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec returns

It’s safe to say that fans were happy to see Aljaz back on their screens last night. Many took to Twitter to gush over the dancer’s return.

“So nice to see Janette let Aljaz out of the cage every now and then,” one fan tweeted.

“Ahhh I’ve missed seeing Aljaž on my screen!” another said. “Love this segment with Aljaž!” a third gushed.

“An Aljaz filler segment [clapping emojis] I miss him,” another said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

Aljaz’s baby bombshell

The star’s return on the show comes not long after he dropped a major baby bombshell.

Janette and Aljaz welcomed baby Lyra together back in July, and are already thinking about baby number two, according to Aljaz!

“I have waited to be a dad for so long and I feel very lucky to be able to spend so much time with my daughter,” he told Hello! magazine.

“I’m really looking forward to the future and thinking about our second child,” he then added.

It Takes Two continues tonight (Tuesday, October 31) at 7pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Strictly continues on Saturday (November 4) at 7.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

