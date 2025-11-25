Jamie Lee Curtis faces backlash as she cries and swears in ‘car crash’ This Morning interview

Hollywood legend Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on This Morning today (November 25), joining hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley to speak about her new movie, Ella McCay.

However, the interview quickly took a bit of a turn, with Jamie crying and swearing before Ben and Cat were forced to issue an apology over the “car crash” interview…

Jamie Lee Curtis got upset over Princess Diana’s death (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Lee Curtis cries over Princess Diana on This Morning

After speaking about the movie, talk turned to the British royal family. After Ben mentioned something the Princess of Wales had recently said, Jamie told him: “She’s an extraordinary woman.”

She then started to reminisce about a near-miss she had with Princess Diana while shooting the sequel to A Fish Called Wanda. Jamie said: “We were told Diana and the children were coming to visit the set. But she never showed up.”

Jamie then explained that she finished shooting, went back to her trailer, and was told that the royals had then arrived. However, she said: “By the time I got back in the car and back to the set she was walking away. So I wrote her a letter, saying I’m so sorry I missed you, nature called.”

The actress then added: “I told her I admired her and the work she did de-stigmatising all the issues. And a few days later I got a letter back from her, saying she admired me, and, she died like really soon after,” Jamie said, choking back tears as she struggled to get her words out.

“She was an extraordinary person, she was, I mean, what an example,” she said, still emotional.

She then segued into a rant about President Donald Trump. “Look where I live and look at the examples of the people leading my country, the hatred they spew, and look at the way she lived her life, she was extraordinary,” she said, referring to Diana, before adding: “And Catherine seems to be carrying on all those beautiful… The grace, dignity, it emanates from her… just like Diana had.”

Jamie Lee Curtis dropped the F-bomb on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Ben and Cat forced to apologise for Jamie’s swearing

However, the interview wasn’t done yet. Ben and Cat then said Sam Thompson was up next for all the latest I’m A Celebrity news.

“I’m A Celeb? I’m a celeb!” Jamie declared.

This prompted the presenters to ask Jamie if she would ever enter the jungle, to which she enthusiastically responded: “No, [bleep] no!” before adding “whoops” and covering her mouth following her cheeky blunder.

After the break, it was apology time for Ben and Cat! Cat said: “Hello there, welcome back, we’d just like to say very sorry for Jamie Lee Curtis’ language…”

Ben continued: “As we went into the break, I asked her if she’d go into the jungle and she was pretty adamant, in an Oscar-winning way, that she wasn’t going to go into the jungle. So apologies if anyone was offended for the language that she used but it felt official it was a ‘no’ going into the jungle.”

‘Car crash’

Viewers were quick to offer their take on the interview with Jamie Lee Curtis on the This Morning hashtag.

“Well that was a car crash,” said one. “Getting awkward now,” said another. “Oh god here comes the waterworks,” said a third. “Embarrassing,” a fourth then added. “Love her movies but she’s is as mad as a box of frogs!” declared another. “What the actual [bleep] was that,” said another baffled viewer.

‘Bet guest you’ve had on for years’

Others, however, said that Jamie was the best guest the show’s had in years following the lively interview.

“What a great guest,” declared one. “How could you not love Jamie Lee Curtis? She’s an absolute legend!” said a second. “Jamie Lee Curtis!!!! Best guest you’ve had on for years,” a third declared.

So what did you think of Jamie Lee Curtis’ appearance on This Morning today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.