James Martin has cut short his summer break to share the joyous news that his baby – James Martin’s Saturday Morning – has finally been shortlisted at the NTAs.

The National Television Awards take place next month, on September 10, with James hoping to walk away with the coveted trophy…

James Martin celebrated his NTAs nod with a glass of wine (Credit: Instagram)

James Martin chuffed over NTAs nomination

Celebrity chef James Martin shared a video to his Instagram page captioned: “Wow, what news! You have shortlisted the show to the final 4 fave shows on daytime at this year’s NTAs! Thank you on behalf of the team here and if you have a moment please vote! First time in 32 years on TV we have been on the list. Thank you again and thanks for voting! Link in story and bio!”

In the video, James added: “I just wanted to say thank you for nominating us to the final four of this year’s NTAs. 32 years in the business, never been nominated at all, now we’re in the final four for Best Daytime Show.”

Well deserved- about flipping time. Now to win!

He then urged viewers to vote for the show and thanked all the crew, chefs and guests who’ve appeared on the show over the past 20 years.

James started hosting the BBC’s Saturday Kitchen in 2006. He left in 2016. A year later, he launched James Martin’s Saturday Morning over on ITV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Martin (@jamesmartinchef)

James’ fans react

“Congratulations. Well deserved!!” said one. “About time!” declared another.

“Well deserved – about flipping time. Now to win,” a third said.

Who is James up against at the NTAs?

As James said, he’s made it down to the final four in the Best Daytime category at this year’s National Television Awards.

He is up against ITV’s This Morning and Loose Women and the BBC’s Scam Interceptors.

You can vote for your TV favourites here.

Read more: This Morning host reveals baby girl’s shock injury: ‘Massive bruises’

So who gets your vote? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.