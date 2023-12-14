James Bulger news: Denise Fergus feeling ‘numb’ as she finally gets ‘justice’ for son

Denise Fergus, mum of murdered toddler James Bulger, has admitted she is feeling “numb” following the news killer Jon Venables will not receive parole.

Venables, now 40, and Robert Thompson, 39, were both aged 10 when they kidnapped, tortured and killed James, two, in February 1993. They became the youngest convicted murderers in the UK in more than a century.

James Bulger’s murderers: Jon Venables, left, and Robert Thompson, right (Credit: ITV)

Venables will now serve a further two years in prison following the failed parole bid. He was released in 2001 on licence for life, and banned from ever returning to Liverpool.

Given a new identity, Venables was sent back to jail in 2010 and 2017 after being caught with child sex abuse images on his computer. He was previously turned down for parole in 2020 after serving his minimum 40 months’ sentence.

Toddler James Bulger was murdered in 1993 (Credit: ITV)

James Bulger news: Mum Denise Fergus appears on GMB today

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today (Thursday, December 14), Denise reflected on the most recent ruling: “I’m feeling quite numb because I didn’t expect the outcome I got yesterday. It’s taken 30 years to get here.”

She went on: “I finally now feel I have been listened to. All the promises I got told in the past two or three years have come to light.

“I’m now glad that members of Parliament are now siding with me and understand where exactly I’m going with this and what I’ve said in the past has actually come true. I did say in the very beginning, if those two weren’t properly punished, either one or both of them will go on to reoffend and this is exactly what’s happened.”

Denise Fergus on GMB today: ‘I finally now feel I have been listened to’ (Credit: ITV)

‘So many sleepless nights’

Denise added she feels a sense of “relief” that Venables will not be released at present.

“I’ve had so many sleepless nights over this one again,” Denise said.

“Because I know for a fact if he was released, we would end up with another case like James’. And that is something I do not want any other family to go through.

“The news about him not getting released is just such a relief for me and my family and close friends. We still can’t really adjust to what we’ve been told because this is the first time I’ve got something my way.”

‘I didn’t think I’d be sitting here 30 years on still fighting for justice for James’ (Credit: ITV)

Denise also said she hopes for “peace of mind” going forward.

“Going back to the early days I didn’t think I’d be sitting here 30 years on still fighting for justice for him. It’s been one hell of a bumpy road I’ve been on,” she reflected.

I’m hoping that this is a bit of justice for James.

Denise continued: “I’m hoping now I’m going to get some peace of mind. I’m hoping that this is a bit of justice for James. I’m hoping this is going to continue because I do feel he should never see the light of day again.”

She added: “It’s such a horrible situation to be in. It’s a dark cloud to be under and those dark clouds very rarely go away. But now I can see some light at the end of the tunnel and I just hope this light starts getting brighter and brighter.”

