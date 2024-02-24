Jack Farthing from The Serial Killer’s Wife: Co-star lover and all his roles to date

In latest role The Serial Killer’s Wife, Jack Farthing is sure to cause a stir for his dramatic portrayal of the deceptive Dr. Tom Fairchild.

The crime drama also starring Annabel Scholey, Luke Treadaway, Angela Griffin and Julie Graham will have you gripped as it lands on Channel 5.

Here is everything you need to know about the show’s leading man, Jack Farthing.

Jack at The Lost Daughter UK Premiere in London (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who does Jack Farthing play in The Serial Killer’s Wife?

The actor plays the shady GP, Tom Fairchild, who is arrested for murdering his colleague, despite his previously sparkling reputation. As the plot unfolds, Tom’s wife, Beth (Annabel Scholey) exposes Tom’s darkest secrets. The four-part-series is full of dramatic scenes, with a shock twist leaving Tom and Beth’s marriage upside down.

Is Jack Farthing in a relationship? Who is he dating?

Jack is in a relationship. He is currently dating fellow actress Hanako Footman. They are not yet married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HANAKO FOOTMAN 花子 (@hanakofootman)

The pair were frequently spotted together after meeting on set of the film Official Secrets, in 2019. Although they keep their relationship private, the pair have been snapped on red carpets together.

Jack with his girlfriend and fellow actress Hanako Footman (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

How tall is he?

Jack is five foot eight. Slightly shorter than his on-screen best friend, Luke Treadaway.

Just in case everyone was missing their George Warleggan fix! pic.twitter.com/tfEO5a0xnD — Jack Farthing News (@JFarthingNews) April 21, 2020

Is Jack Farthing related to Hugh Grant?

No. But, the actor’s looks have been compared to The Bridget Jones’ Diary icon. He has previously made headlines for channelling Hugh Grant in Sense and Sensibility (1995). Likely due to his own appearance in the historical drama, Poldark.

Read more: BBC One announces Strike: The Ink Black Heart has started filming

Jack Farthing at The Jameson Empire Awards 2015, London (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Jack Farthing been in?

Jack recently starred as Selby in British comedy-drama, Rain Dogs. His first acting role is reported to be as Benvolio in Romeo and Juliet at the Globe Theatre. He snagged the role whilst studying at Oxford University. Jack also took part in other productions there, like: Orange Tree, Richmond and the Royal Court. The star made his TV debut in Dancing on the Edge in 2013. He has since starred in popular titles including: Blandings, Spencer, Poirot, The Lost Daughter, Cilla and The ABC Murders.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the brilliant Jack Farthing. Have a lovely day, from everyone at team #Poldark! pic.twitter.com/v3LR48SAY8 — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) October 14, 2020

How old is Jack Farthing?

He is currently 38 years old. His birthday is October 14, 1985. Jack was born in London.

Are you a Jack Farthing fan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts.