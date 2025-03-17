The new ITV drama Protection premiered last night (March 16) and, while many are praising the storylines, it seems all viewers have the same complaint.

The show sees Siobhan Finneran as DI Liz Nyles, a maverick senior police officer tasked with managing confidential informants. In the first episode Liz’ world was thrown into chaos after one of her safe houses were attacked.

She was left with two people dead and questions over the leak within her own unit. And it seems the drama filled viewers with suspense. But many were all left frustrated over one common theme on ITV.

Throughout the one-hour show, viewers claimed there seemed to be an increase of ads, and that prevented them from getting fully absorbed by the drama.

Many fans believe that ITV’s Protection has potential to be one of the best crime shows in years. But only if ITV changes how many ad breaks are shown throughout. As a result, they’ve called for the channel to decrease the amount of breaks.

There has been more adverts than storyline in this show.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Stupid ITV ads start just when it gets exciting.”

Another fumed: “Protection is trying too hard. Too much is happening in too short of a time. Siobhan Finneran is a great actor but the viewers barely have time to absorb all of the twists. The story can’t breathe on ITV, where the ads take as much airtime as the drama. It needs to slow down.”

A third added: “There has been more adverts than storyline in this show.”

Another viewer found watching it afterwards on ITVX made the experience much smoother, as she got to avoid the constant ads. They penned: “Protection is pretty good. No ad breaks makes it an undoubted better watch on ITVX. But there is a lot of plot armour.”

Others refused to let the ad breaks affect how much they were enjoying the show. And it appears they all think of another show when watching: Line Of Duty.

One wrote: “Protection is possibly ITV’s best crime drama in years!”

A viewer praised: “Protection is giving the vibes of Line Of Duty and I love it!”

While another commented: “Brilliantly intense already. ITV produce some brilliant TV.”

Protection continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1. Or binge the whole boxset on ITVX now.

