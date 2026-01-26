ITV gives major update on Unforgotten series 7 as fans wait patiently for DI Sunny Khan and DCI Jess James to return

Unforgotten is officially back for a series 7, with fan favourites DI Sunny Khan and DCI Jess James returning to tackle what’s been teased as another complex, emotionally charged cold case.

ITV confirmed the award-winning drama’s return back in 2025, but now we have an important update. Filming is under way, with Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan back on set and ready to dive into a brand-new mystery. It’s the update viewers have been desperate for – because let’s be honest, the gaps between series always feel far too long.

Series 6 wrapped in February 2025, and while a return later this year looks unlikely, there’s plenty to dig into already. From cast details to plot clues and a realistic idea of when it might land on screens, here’s everything we know so far about Unforgotten series 7.

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan unite for Unforgotten series 7 (Credit: ITV)

Is there a series 7 of Unforgotten on ITV?

Unforgotten is officially returning for a seventh series and it’s currently in production. ITV confirmed the recommission following the success of series 6 in February 2025.

Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar shared the news on social media, revealing a series seven script and thanking viewers for sticking with the show.

Creator and Executive Producer Chris Lang is once again writing the series, with Andy Wilson returning to direct, as he has done for all six previous runs.

Chris Lang said at the time: “I am so delighted to have been asked to create another series of Unforgotten, and given the opportunity once again to follow Sunny, Jess and their brilliant team, as they attempt to crack another cold case.

“Unforgotten is a drama that has always asked its audience to lean in, concentrate, and engage with complex ideas, plots and themes. And we are profoundly grateful that such a large and loyal audience continue to enjoy doing exactly that. Roll on series 7!”

When’s the start date?

Fans will need find some patience from somewhere. With filming only just beginning, new episodes won’t be arriving any time soon.

Based on the show’s history, an early 2027 release feels the most realistic. Since launching in 2015, Unforgotten has tended to return every couple of years. Series 2 arrived in 2017, series 3 in 2018, series 4 in 2021, followed by series 5 in 2023 and series 6 in 2025. If that pattern holds, 2027 is looking likely for series 7.

Sophie Rundle, seen here in After the Flood, will be joining Unforgotten (Credit: ITV)

Who’s in the cast of Unforgotten series 7?

Sanjeev Bhaskar returns as the endlessly likeable DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan – backpack firmly in tow, we assume. He’ll next be seen in The Split spin-off The Split Up, but Unforgotten remains one of his most loved roles.

Sinéad Keenan is also back as DCI Jess James. Viewers will know her from standout roles in Little Boy Blue and Three Families, and her partnership with Sunny has quickly become a cornerstone of the show.

Jess and Sunny’s team are all back too. Jordan Long returns as DS Murray Boulting, Carolina Main as DS Fran Lingley, and Pippa Nixon as DC Kaz Willets.

Georgia Mackenzie reprises her role as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe, following the complicated personal storyline revealed in series 6. Andrew Lancel returns as Jess’ ex-husband Steve, alongside Kate Robbins as her mother, Kate.

Guest cast of Unforgotten series 7 announced

Each series of Unforgotten brings a heavyweight guest cast, and series 7 is shaping up to be no different.

Sophie Rundle joins as social worker Mary Brock, fresh from her acclaimed role as DC Joanna Marshall in After the Flood. She’s also known for Gentleman Jack and Peaky Blinders.

Julian Rhind-Tutt appears as addict Hugh Swafham, alongside Silent Witness star Jo Hartley and Vera’s Paul Kaye.

Also joining the cast are Nicholas Burns, Natalie Simpson as journalist Ruby Allenford, Ben Bailey Smith, and Coronation Street’s Paula Wilcox.

Other confirmed names include:

Kirsty J Curtis ( Joan , Harlots ) as inmate Lacee Cook

, ) as inmate Lacee Cook Andrew Tiernan ( Joan, Happy Valley )

) Dominic Coleman ( Bridgerton, The Jetty )

) David Fynn ( Daddy Issues, Lazarus )

) India Brown ( Honey Bunch, Invasion )

) Sonya Nisa ( Waterloo Road , Damsel )

, ) Joshua Sher ( Lynley , Vera )

, ) Rachel Atkins ( The Hack , Grantchester )

, ) Roger Dipper ( Malice , Sherwood )

, ) Cameron Jack ( River City , The Wheel of Time )

, ) Mark Jax ( Jack Ryan, Merlin )

) Joe McNamara ( Call the Midwife )

) Yazdan Qafouri ( I Came By )

) Philip Martin Brown (Darkest Hour, Waterloo Road)

ITV Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said: “Once again Chris Lang has created a compelling set of characters interwoven in an intriguing and enticing story, one that will keep Jess and Sunny and the audience guessing until the very end.”

Watch out crims! DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan and DCI Jess James are behind you! (Credit: ITV)

What is the plot of Unforgotten series 7?

Series 7 opens with the discovery of human remains hidden in the crawl space of a house in Ladbroke Grove, London. Early forensic work suggests the remains belong to a child, deliberately concealed for years.

The case takes a deeply personal turn when a DNA match links the victim to a previously closed historic investigation, forcing Sunny and Jess to revisit old ground and uncover the truth behind a decades-old crime.

The synopsis adds: “The investigation into the young victim’s life leads the team to a new cast of characters whose present-day lives conceal dark secrets. These include troubled social worker Mary Brock, respected inmate Lacee Cook, struggling addict Hugh Swafham, and tenacious journalist, Ruby Allenford.”

Susanne Simpson, Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer at MASTERPIECE, said: “Unforgotten continues to be one of the most powerful series on television. The exceptional writer Chris Lang delivers yet another complex mystery that is nuanced and full of humanity.”

What filming locations were used?

The new series features locations across the UK, including Ladbroke Grove in London, the coastal town of Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, and settings in Coventry and Halifax.

Reading Prison will also appear.

How many episodes will it be?

Unforgotten series 7 will consist of six 45-minute episodes, in keeping with every previous series.

This doesn’t include the adverts, which make each episode an hour.

Unforgotten series 7 will air on ITV1 and ITVX in late 2026 or early 2027. Series 1 to 6 are available to stream now on ITVX and STV Player.