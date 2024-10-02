Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara was forced to cut in during Vito Coppola and Sarah Hadland’s interview tonight over the pro dancer’s hilarious behaviour.

Vito, 32, and Sarah, 53, were on Wednesday night’s programme to discuss last Saturday’s live show as well as their upcoming Harry Potter themed routine for Movie Week.

But Janette was forced to stop Vito talking as she jokingly admitted feeling “exhausted” listening to the pair chat.

Sarah and Vito appeared on It Takes Two tonight (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara on It Takes Two tonight

Vito appeared passionate about Harry Potter, gushing over watching the show in Italy. For Movie Week, Sarah will transform into Professor McGonagall for their performance.

Vito passionately gushed over Professor McGonagall as he spoke to Sarah and Janette, 40.

Then, referring to how the character transformed into a cat in the movies, Vito said: “The only thing we cannot do in our choreography is you cannot jump in and become a cat even…”

Janette then cut in: “Okay, guys, I’m not gonna lie…. I’m just talking to you and I’m exhausted. I can’t imagine eight hours in a room with the two of you,” as she laughed.

Janette had to step in when Vito was talking (Credit: BBC)

Vito on It Takes Two

Moving the discussion on, Janette asked Vito: “What do you want her [Sarah] to do for the Viennese Waltz?”

Vito said: “What I do every week is I take the feedback and the comments that the judges give to the other couples and I try to apply [that] to our next dance.”

Janette asked: “Oh, so you pay attention to the other Viennese Waltz comments?”

Vito said: “Yes, they said they want a very clean and readable Viennese Waltz. They want the closed feet…”

Janette then cut in: “Okay, Vito, I love you but we have a live show to do. Thank you very much,” as Vito burst into laughter.

Last Saturday, Sarah and Vito performed a Paso Doble to Freed from Desire.

They bagged a total of 32 points out of a possible 40.

But how will Movie Week treat Vito and Sarah? We can’t wait to see!

