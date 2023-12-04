The I’m A Celebrity Twitter account has shared a glimpse of the loved ones who’ll meet the campmates on the bridge after they come out of the jungle.

However, fans were quick to point out that someone was missing from the picture… Marvin’s gorgeous wife Rochelle Humes.

So where is she, and will he end up crossing that bridge to be met by, gulp, no one?

Rochelle Humes thanked fans for keeping Marvin in the jungle (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity stars’ loved ones arrive in Oz

Josie Gibson’s son Reggie, Sam Thompson’s mate Pete Wicks and Tony Bellew’s wife Rachael were all present and correct in the picture alongside the rest of the friends and family group.

It was posted to the I’m A Celebrity official Twitter account and saw them all smiling as they waited to greet the first person to leave camp on Sunday night (December 3) – which luckily didn’t turn out to be Marvin, as Rochelle wasn’t there.

One viewer wrote: “Where’s @RochelleHumes?” A second commented: “No Rochelle or is she too famous to be in a pic with mere mortals?” “No Rochelle for Marvin,” penned another fan. “Who’s gone out there for Marv?” another asked.

Look who’s arrived to the Jungle Friends and Family are ready and waiting to meet their loved one at the end of the bridge #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/64ALfWLFZX — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2023

Rochelle Humes is expected to fly out soon

However, since then, the 34-year-old presenter pleaded with fans to keep her husband in the jungle till she gets there. Reacting to Marvin being saved from the vote-off, Rochelle said: “Oh my god… Look at my hand, I’m actually shaking. Thank you so much. I really didn’t want him to go. I need, need, need to get work done tomorrow [Monday] and get on that flight. Please,” she told her Instagram followers.

She continued: “I just want to meet him. I just want to be on that bridge. I’m done. The letter finished me. I need to go to sleep. This is all too much but thank you. I keep noticing them mosquito bites on the back of his neck as well. This is all just too much!”

Earlier today she said that she was doing the last school run before heading Down Under. Then she shared a picture of her glam set-up ahead of the Fashion Awards, which take place tonight (December 4).

After that, we guess she’ll be hot-footing it to Heathrow, bound for the jungle. One fan commented: “Hope Rochelle makes it in time!”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Marvin Humes’ Wife Rochelle gets apology from Josie Gibson after Double entendre-filled trial

Will Rochelle Humes make it in time to see Marvin Humes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.