I’m A Celebrity: Sam Thompson’s mum in tears as she admits ‘not enjoying’ watching son in jungle

The mother of I’m A Celebrity star Sam Thompson cried on live radio this morning (December 6) as she discussed her son’s jungle experience.

Hits Radio Breakfast Show presenter Fleur East showed Karen Thompson a pre-recorded video message from her son, who shot to fame on Made in Chelsea. Sam joined the cast in 2013, and left in 2021. He then joined Hits Radio as a presenter.

‘We are all so unbelievably proud’

He said in the video: “Hello Mum, you can’t reply because I’m not actually here, I’m in the jungle. But I just wanted to say that I miss you and I hope you’re proud of me.

“As you know very well I’ve wanted to do this show for a very long time. And I’m in there, we’re living the dream. Or I’ve been booted out but I still managed to do it for a little bit of time.

“I just wanted to send this little message just to say how much I love you and how much I miss you. And I hope I’ve done you proud. Love you loads.”

Trying to hold back tears, Karen admitted that she was going to cry. She said: “You shouldn’t have shown me that, it’s really horrible being a parent. I hope people do like him. Not everyone likes everyone, but we are all so unbelievably proud.”

All the family are supporting Sam

She joked that even her father, who’d not watched I’m A Celebrity before, was telling everybody that his grandson was on the show. Meanwhile, Karen herself said that she’s not enjoying watching the show.

She explained: “It’s nerve-wracking as it’s my little boy, my child! I dread it every evening, but he is just being himself and he seems to be happy, and he looks well and that’s the main thing.”

Sam has proved popular with viewers and his fellow campmates alike (Credit: ITV)

And she also mentioned Sam’s habit of carrying sticks around with him, saying that it’s not something he’s recently developed.

She said: “He’s managed to pick up loads of sticks and branches to wander around with. And I don’t know whether he does it at work, but he’s never been without something sword or lightsabre like in his hand to wander around with.”

