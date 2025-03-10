I’m A Celebrity’s Melvin Odoom finally lands date with Carol Vorderman after declaring huge crush while in the jungle

It seems I’m A Celebrity star Melvin Odoom has revealed he’s landed a ‘date’ with his celeb crush Carol Vorderman!

During his time in the ITV jungle Down Under last year, Melvin surprised his fellow celeb campmates by admitting he has a soft spot for the former Countdown star.

Choosing a pillow with Carol’s face on as his luxury item, he gushed in the Bush Telegraph at the time: “I have been a fan of Carol Vorderman for a very long time. In fact, I have a little rap.”

He continued: “I know a woman so fine, she’s mature like a fine wine. The mandem can’t comprehend my 10 out of 10 Carol Vorderman, woo. I wanna work her out, check your DMs girl and I’ll be waiting.”

I’m A Celebrity star Melvin teases Carol date

As it turned out, Carol did message the Radio 1 DJ, replying with a voice note. Her cheeky move included a joke that he’d soon be taking on her surname!

“Melvin… or should I say jungle man, Melvin Vorderman,” she said. “Right, question, have you been spying on me? Because only last night I had little Thai food.”

Carol then added: “Jungle man, keep doing what you are doing. You’re doing a brilliant job. See you on other side.”

‘Call me, Carol’

Since then, Melvin has mentioned Carol on social media again. When showing off his trim figure after losing a stone on I’m A Celeb, he included a reference to Cazza in his hashtag.

“Lost some pounds, gained some abs. Highly recommend the rice and beans jungle diet. For anyone that’s asking I went from 71KG to 64KG. #imaceleb #callmecarol,” he typed at the time.

However, it seems they have now been able to meet up in person.

Sharing a snap of them together with his 238,000 Instagram followers yesterday (Sunday March 9), Melvin captioned his upload: “Dreamed it then real lifed it.” He also added a red heart emoji to his words.

Carol also reshared Melvin’s post as a Story – but neither confirmed or denied whether they were having a little banter with their followers or not.

Celebrity pals and followers rapidly flooded Melvin’s comments section with scores of positive comments.

Marvin Humes told Melvin: “Nah it’s a mazza.. bro we need a part 2.”

To which Melvin replied, with a winking emoji: “Will fill you in soon Marv.”

Someone else typed excitably: “Whaaaattttt yes yes yes, goooo Melvin! This just made me smile soooooo much. Hope you felt every emotion that you’ve manifested.”

“Omg this is amazing! Here for the rest of the story,” reacted another.

Yet another user chipped in: “And the crowd stood up and cheered.”

And someone else enthused: “Should i buy a hat for the wedding?”

