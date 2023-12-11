I’m A Celeb star Tony Bellew almost quit jungle after seeing wife Rachel

I’m A Celeb last night (Sunday, December 10) saw Tony Bellew finish in second place.

Sam Thompson, meanwhile, was crowned King of the Jungle – beating Tony and Nigel Farage to the jungle crown.

Tony Bellew wanted to leave the jungle

Speaking to Good Morning Britain today (Monday, December 11), Tony admitted that at one point in the competition he wanted to leave the jungle.

However, he was encouraged not to by his wife Rachael.

On Friday’s (December 8) episode the remaining celebrities in the jungle were surprised by their loved ones. Tony was reunited with Rachel.

Speaking on GMB, Tony recalled: “This will stick with me more than any moment I’ve had in the jungle.

“When Rachael appeared in the jungle. It took me by complete surprise. It just broke me for a good 10 minutes, I can’t explain. I wanted to just walk out and leave with her, I’m not going to lie,” he then continued.

It was Rachael’s motivation that got him through

“It was only her telling me: ‘You can’t just walk out!’ if I had walked out, it would have been such a disappointment because my kids would have seen their dad quit, and I’ve never quit anything in my life,” he added.

“She said you’ve got a goal and they want to see you go all the way. So I was like: ‘Okay, I’m staying!’ It broke my heart to leave her again. I can’t put it into words, It is hard to explain to people how hard it was in there at times, but we got through it,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Tony also praised Sam after his big win and even joked about him being his fifth child. He said Sam is “unique and like a unicorn”.

Tony then added that he had never met anyone in his life like Sam.

“He has such a kind and caring nature and he never gets down or sees bad in anything. There is so much negativity in the world and we feel it but Sam doesn’t,” he said.

“I only wish I could feel like Sam 24 hours a day. But when I am with him I do feel like Sam because you only have to look at him and it is smiles and laughter.”

He concluded: “I want him to chill out because Sam is coming into a whole new world. I want him to keep the energy he has. I will always be there for him. he has got a friend for life. Sam was brilliant and exceptional and I knew he was a winner within a few days of meeting him.”

