I’m A Celeb star Josie Gibson cruelly mum-shamed by trolls after being reunited with son Reggie

I’m A Celeb star Josie Gibson was reportedly cruelly mum-shamed following her post-jungle camp reunion with son Reggie.

This Morning co-host Josie Gibson made it to the last four campmates of the 2023 series. However, she was voted out just before the final.

While Josie fans may have been disappointed she didn’t make it to the series finale and battle it out to become Queen of the Jungle, the former Big Brother winner enjoyed a touching reunion with her five-year-old.

However, according to reports, Josie suffered digs from I’m A Celeb fans who lashed out at the mum and son being separated while she was participating in the ITV reality show.

I’m A Celeb 2023: Josie Gibson news

According to The Sun, viewers targeted Josie after she left the set Down Under to see Reggie.

One is said to have jibed on Instagram: “During COVID people didn’t get to see family or anyone for such a long time and they complain about being away from family for a month and being paid an enormous amount of money…”

Someone else reportedly huffed: “Oh God, give me strength. Enjoy the money, love, with your son.”

Are they allowed to take kids out of school to travel abroad for this show?

A third person is said to have swiped: “Are they allowed to take kids out of school to travel abroad for this show? It’s not half-term yet. Do they pay the fine or is it exceptional circumstances? Just wondering.”

Josie’s reps declined to comment when approached by ED!

Fans have Josie’s back

However, on an Instagram post depicting Josie and Reggie together, she received plenty of support from fans who rallied around her.

“Idk why people hate Josie, she is so kind and sweet,” one Insta commenter said.

Another reflected on a video of the mum and son embracing: “She’s such an amazing mum to Reggie. Reggie is so lucky to have a really nice mummy like Josie.”

“So happy to see you reunited with your beautiful boy,” added another.

And GMB host Susanna Reid chipped in: “This is wonderful! He is SO proud of his mummy. Well done Josie – we have loved watching you so much.”

