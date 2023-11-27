I’m A Celeb – now in its 23rd series – has a long, proud history of arguments and walkouts, with Grace Dent being the latest to leave early.

While the show has seen many famous winners, there have also been a lot of contestants who’ve quit the show, declaring: “I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here!”

Here are some of the show’s most dramatic and memorable exits.

Daniella Westbrook left the jungle very early on (Credit: Splash News)

Daniella Westbrook – I’m A Celebrity series 2

EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook quit I’m a Celebrity after spending just nine days in the jungle.

Daniella was so sick of being away from her family that she pleaded with the public to vote her off.

After Sian Lloyd was voted out of the jungle, Danniella kicked off and told the public: “I have had my fill of being in the camp, I have done my bit for charity. Vote for the others.”

She left soon after.

Brian Harvey – I’m A Celebrity series 4

East 17 singer Brian Harvey wasn’t happy with the way he was treated in the camp, especially by his campmate Janet Street-Porter.

The Loose Women panelist started a massive argument with Brian over his poor manners around the campfire.

His argument with Janet – about farting, may we add, was the last straw for Brian and he decided to quit the show.

Katie Price left the show after returning for a second time (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price – series 9

Model Katie Price returned to the jungle for the second time after her steamy romance with Peter Andre in 2004.

However, Katie only lasted nine days in the camp until she decided to quit.

Katie explained: “It’s not about the money, it’s not about winning for me – I just don’t want to be here anymore.”

Gemma Collins quit the show after entertaining viewers at home (Credit: Splash News)

The GC enters – and leaves – I’m A Celebrity

Gemma was TV gold when she entered the Australian jungle.

However, the TOWIE icon lasted just three days on the show before making a dramatic exit.

After refusing to parachute in with the other contestants, Gemma encountered a number of things that saw her threaten to quit.

Eventually, she hit breaking point after being thrown into jungle jail and forced to live off porridge.

After her exit she claimed she didn’t leave because she was hungry, but after being assaulted by an ex the night before entering the show.

Craig Charles – I’m A Celebrity series 14

Craig Charles heartbreakingly quit the show after being told the death of his brother.

Not long after his campmate Gemma Collins quit, Craig decided to leave the jungle.

An ITV source confirmed: “Craig was told the sad news earlier today.

“He was devastated and decided to leave straight away, but did stop to say his goodbyes to his fellow celebrities.”

Spencer Matthews left the show due to a steroid addiction (Credit: Splash News)

Spencer Matthews – series 15

Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews quit the show after only two days of being in the jungle.

Spencer didn’t even get to the main camp before he was asked to leave by ITV bosses over a drugs row.

The star reportedly had a steroid addiction and was forced to leave the show.

Lady C quit the show after stirring up drama in the camp (Credit: Splash News)

Lady Colin Campbell – series 15

Who could forget Lady C’s time in the Australian jungle?

Lady C kept us all entertained with her stinging insults and fiery arguments.

However, she decided to call it quits just a few days before the final for “medical” reasons.

She later claimed that she had been “bullied” by fellow celebrities Duncan Bannatyne and Tony Hadley.

Jack left jungle after controversial tweets resurface (Credit: Splash News)

Jack Maynard- I’m A Celebrity series 17

YouTuber Jack Maynard left viewers shocked when he disappeared from the I’m A Celebrity jungle after just three days.

Jack caused controversy when a bunch of his tweets resurfaced that were said to include racial and homophobic slurs.

After making headlines, Ant and Dec announced that Jack had left the show.

Richard was forced off the show (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley – series 21

GMB host Richard Madeley was rushed to hospital following a medical emergency after just 4 days in the Welsh castle.

“I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution,” Richard said after his exit.

Due to Covid protocols at the time, the star wasn’t allowed to re-enter the camp, bringing his time in the jungle to an abrupt end.

Olivia lasted one day on the show (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Attwood – series 22

Just one day into her jungle journey, Love Island star Olivia Attwood was forced to call time on her time on the show.

The now 32-year-old later revealed that she had undergone blood tests, which found her to be anemic. It was then deemed that it wasn’t safe for her to return to the jungle along with her campmates.

Janice made a return to the show (Credit: ITV)

Janice Dickinson – I’m A Celebrity: South Africa

Earlier this year, an all-star spin-off of the show, set in South Africa, aired.

The show featured the return of some fan-favourite faces, including, of course, Janice Dickinson, who first appeared in series 2.

However, following a head injury a week or so into the show, Janice was forced to withdraw from camp.

Grace is the latest quitter (Credit: ITV)

Grace Dent – Series 23

The most recent I’m A Celeb quitter is MasterChef star Grace Dent.

The 50-year-old’s exit from the show was confirmed today (Monday, November 27, 2023). The columnist was forced off the show due to a medical issue.

“Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike,” ITV said in a statement.

