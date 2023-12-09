I’m A Celeb star Danielle Harold was ‘eaten alive’ by green ants on the show as she details unseen jungle struggle

EastEnders’ Danielle Harold has revealed a struggle she endured in the I’m A Celeb jungle that wasn’t really shown on screen.

The Lola Pearce actress was the fifth star to be eliminated from the competition and has since opened up about how hard she found it…but not for the reasons you might expect.

I’m A Celeb: Danielle Harold admits jungle struggle

“Listen, that jungle eats you alive. I’ve been eaten by ants. The littlest thing in that jungle is the worst,” the EastEnders star revealed in an interview with The Sun following her exit.

Danielle Harold was the fifth to be eliminated on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

“I can’t stress how hard it is living in the jungle. Every year I watch this show and I feel bad now for sitting at home and laughing the whole way through it, Now I’m going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, guys. I’ve got you, you’re gonna get through it’,” she then continued.

Danielle also explained that the unusually wet weather that this year’s celebs endured made things even tougher.

I think the animals ate better than us in there

“I think the rain for us was the thing we struggled with most because the rain brings out the leeches and all different kinds of animal creatures in that place. They’re out to give you a munch. I think the animals ate better than us in there for sure. The mosquitoes definitely did.”

One person who was particularly sad to see Danielle leave was campmate Sam Thompson.

The pair formed a cute bond on the show, with Sam describing Danielle as his “sister”. Danielle reflected the sentiment, saying that the star has become a “little brother” to her.

I’m A Celeb finalists

Last night, JLS’ Marvin Humes became the sixth celeb to leave the I’m A Celeb camp.

He leaves behind Nigel Farage, Sam Thompson, Tony Bellew, and Josie Gibson as the final four. One of these will be crowned winner this weekend.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Saturday, December 9) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

