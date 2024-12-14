I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec on pulling prank on ‘volatile’ Gordon Ramsay: ‘I thought he was going to punch me’

I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec previously opened up about a prank they pulled on Gordon Ramsay – only to seriously regret it…

The TV stars – who are back on screens for I’m A Celebrity’s coming out show on Saturday (December 14) – are no strangers to rubbing shoulders with famous faces.

And thanks to their smash-hit show, Saturday Night Takeaway, they have been able to wind-up a ton of celebs.

But it seems one joke they played on Gordon Ramsay almost ended in disaster…

The lads pulled a prank on Gordon (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec on pranking Gordon Ramsay

On Saturday Night Takeaway, Ant and Dec pulled off plenty of pranks on famous faces. In 2014, they decided to make TV chef Gordon Ramsay their next victim – but the lads would soon regret their decision…

During the segment, Ant and Dec flew to Los Angeles and dressed up as Mexican handymen. Winding Gordon up, the pair went on to sabotage his dressing room by letting Gordon think they had used his toilet, as well as leaving food everywhere.

Gordon Ramsay is famous for his fiery temper (Credit: BBC)

Dec ‘thought Gordon was going to punch him’

Speaking about the elaborate stunt in 2024, Dec revealed he thought the prank could have ended up in disaster.

He told The Independent: “Physical abuse was a real possibility. I thought he was going to punch me.”

He was effing, blinding, and definitely ready to go at them.

Diego Rincón, the show’s long-time executive producer, also spoke about the prank, revealing: “Gordon’s quite a volatile character and he did exactly what we hoped. He was effing, blinding, and definitely ready to go at them. When the boys revealed themselves, Dec almost recoiled, as if to say ‘Please don’t hit me’.”

Gordon has ‘vowed’ to get Ant and Dec back

Ant then chimed in to defend Gordon, before listing off all the things they put Gordon through during the prank. Dec then said: “He was having none of it. Every time I’ve eaten in a Ramsay restaurant since, I check the food before putting it in my mouth. He vowed to get us back. Knowing Gordon, he will.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get me Out of Here! Coming Out airs on Saturday (December 14) at 9:35pm on ITV1.

Read more: Inside the boozy I’m A Celebrity wrap party: Coleen’s karaoke, Oti rules the dancefloor and Tulisa ‘missing’

What do you think of Ant and Dec’s pranks? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.