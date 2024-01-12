Holly Willoughby has returned to Instagram after three months away with a Dancing On Ice message.

The star will make her return to TV this Sunday (January 14) for the brand new series of Dancing On Ice alongside new host Stephen Mulhern.

The mum-of-three was last seen on screens in October – before she quit This Morning after 14 years.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Holly shared a photo of her Dancing On Ice script.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby returns to Instagram on Dancing On Ice

The star captioned the post: “And so it begins…”

One fan commented: “We’ve missed you Holly, so happy that we are seeing you on our screens again.”

Another wrote: “Looking forward to seeing you on the telly on Sunday, hopefully Holly you are feeling alot better within yourself.”

Someone else added: “Wonderful news, you’ve got this Holly.”

However, one troll said: “They should have replaced you as well.”

Many of Holly’s fans jumped to her defence as one said: “Always one person who can’t be kind.”

Another added: “Totally uncalled for. If you can’t say something nice then say nothing at all.”

“How rude,” another wrote.

This Morning stars show support

Holly’s former This Morning co-stars also shared their support.

Clodagh McKenna wrote: “The QUEEN is back!!!!” Rochelle Humes added: “Let’s go girl!” Dermot O’Leary added a red love heart. Chef Juliet Sear added: “Wooooo!” “Yaaaay can’t wait,” said the Speakmans. Dr Zoe Williams then commented: “Yesss can’t wait.”

Josie Gibson and Daisy Payne were among those liking the post.

Holly will co-host alongside Stephen Mulhern (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby news

In other Holly news, the presenter’s stylist recently teased she is going all out for her big TV comeback.

The greatest show on ice will be back on the telly this weekend for its 16th series. The likes of Ryan Thomas, Amber Davies and Claire Sweeney will be taking to the ice to show off their best moves.

Holly is also back to host the show, alongside Stephen – who replaced Phillip Schofield.

And while the star’s performances leave viewers with their jaws on the floor, historically Holly’s outfits have equally been as mesmerising. And it seems this year is going to be no exception.

Holly’s stylist has teased her glam gowns (Credit: Instagram Story)

Holly Willoughby news: DOI host’s stylish teases show outfits

On Wednesday (January 10) Holly’s stylist Dannii Whiteman took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of a collection of glam gowns.

Alongside the picture of a wardrobe packed full of fancy frocks, she wrote: “Prep.”

Last week, the first promo shot with new co-host Stephen was released. Dressed in a floor-length red gown from Vivienne Westwood, Holly looked incredible as she posed for the snap.

Dancing On Ice winner ‘revealed’ by bookies

It comes after bookies have revealed which celeb they reckon will win the new Dancing On Ice series. And it could set a trend…

Since the show’s revival in 2018, only male celebs have lifted the Dancing On Ice trophy. However, if BoyleSports‘ odds are anything to go by, 2024 could finally see an end to this ‘curse’!

According to the betting company, it’s Love Island’s Amber Davies who is the one to beat. She has the best odds at 3/1.

Read more: Dancing On Ice star Tippy Packard ‘pulls out of show due to injury’: ‘Everyone is gutted’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.