Helen Flanagan made a revelation about former I’m A Celebrity campmate David Haye last night.

The ex-Corrie star broke down in tears last night (September 2) on Celebs Go Dating as she admitted that she was in love with the boxing professional in a heartwrenching confession about their relationship.

A tearful Helen discussed the heartache she felt after entering into a relationship with David – who already had a girlfriend and was in an open relationship…

Helen Flanagan has admitted she was in love with David Haye (Credit: Channel 4)

Helen Flanagan admits she was ‘in love’ with David Haye

The star has enlisted the help of the Celebs Go Dating agency over the past few weeks, to help her find romance after splitting from her fiancé Scott Sinclair, 34, in 2022.

On last night’s episode, Helen sat down with experts Anna Williamson and Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, to discuss the relationship that came after her split with Scott.

Helen explained how she was put off men for nine months but eventually was left feeling “lonely” and missing the “touch” of a man.

The actress explained how she fell in love with pro boxer David Haye, her I’m A Celeb co-star – who she met in 2012, although she had no intention to.

David is in an open relationship with girlfriend Sian Osbourne and Helen has previously made headlines with the pair for being in a reported ‘throuple’. However, Helen has now set the record straight.

Helen Flanagan and David Haye relationship

Clearly emotional, she explained: “I’d known him for 10 years. We did a reality show together. I remember the first time, seeing him in the jungle, I was like ‘wow.’ It was quite something – it’s really hard for me to talk about [now].

“He had a girlfriend and an open relationship. I didn’t mean to fall in love with him, but I did. We did have this amazing connection together – we were like fire.

“It was weird – I think he does love his girlfriend and he loves me as well. It just brings me to a part in my life that was quite dark.”

Anna then touched on how Helen, David and Sian had been described as a throuple in the media. Helen explained: “No [it wasn’t]. I was in love with him. I wouldn’t have enjoyed watching the man I was in love with have sex with another woman. That’s not for me.”

She also explained how she did have communication with Sian, but was left feeling upset about the dynamic. Helen continued: “I had communication with his girlfriend. But, I felt very guilty. I didn’t feel nice about it all. It really upsets me because I don’t mean to hurt other people. I was just really lonely.

David and Helen met in 2012 (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Helen Flanagan on Celebs Go Dating

“I found it really difficult because it just happened. It’s not nice on another girl and I should’ve known better.”

It comes amid reports Helen has grown close to former footballer Robbie Talbot, 44, outside of the CGD process.

The MailOnline report that a Celebs Go Dating spokesperson stated: “During the filming of Celebs Go Dating, the executive producers discovered that Helen Flanagan was in a relationship outside of the CGD process. Once this came to light, Helen was asked to be transparent with the agents and her fellow celebrities during her next filming day.

“As per the show’s guidelines, all participating celebrities must be single. After discussing the situation, it was decided that Helen and her partner, Robbie, would meet with the agents to assess their compatibility, and Helen would no longer date members of the public. These developments will be featured on the show starting from episode 10.”

