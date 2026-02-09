HBO Max confirms UK launch date and the return of a huge show to streaming: ‘Finally!’

If you’ve mourned the loss of Friends from UK streaming platforms, you’re in luck: it’s coming back via HBO Max when it launches next month.

Put simply, HBO Max (formerly just Max) is Warner Bros. Discovery’s flagship streaming service. It first launched in North America back in 2020, right in the middle of the streaming gold rush that also brought Disney Plus and Apple TV into the mainstream.

Until now, UK viewers have had a fragmented experience with HBO content. Shows have bounced between Sky channels, NOW TV, and occasional delayed releases — with some titles barely making it over at all (like The Pitt). That’s about to change.

From next month, HBO Max will officially arrive in the UK, bringing Warner Bros’ entire premium TV and movie catalogue under one roof for the first time.

When is HBO Max coming to the UK?

HBO Max launches in the UK on March 26, 2026.

The rollout follows its wider European expansion earlier this year, with the service already live in countries including Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

Warner Bros. says the platform offers the “ultimate mix” of prestige TV, blockbuster films, documentaries, and live sport.

How much will HBO Max cost?

UK viewers will be able to choose from four subscription tiers, ranging from £4.99 to £14.99 per month. Ad-supported plans sit at the cheaper end, while the premium tier unlocks 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos. You can find full details below:

Basic with ads – £4.99 per month

Ad-supported subscription

Stream on two devices in full HD

“All the best HBO Max shows and movies, excluding movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.”

Standard with ads – £5.99 per month

Ad-supported subscription

Stream on two devices in full HD

Up to 30 downloads

“All the best HBO Max shows and movies, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.”

Standard – £9.99 per month

No ads

Stream on two devices in full HD

Up to 30 downloads

All movies and TV shows

Premium – £14.99 per month

No ads

Stream on four devices in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos (where available)

Up to 100 downloads

All movies and TV shows

What can you watch on HBO Max?

At launch, HBO Max will be the UK home of major shows like House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus, alongside Warner Bros. films including Dune, The Batman, and Superman.

Crucially, it’ll also become the new streaming home of Friends, which left Netflix last year — plus the full Harry Potter movie collection.

The Pitt season 1 will be available to stream straight away, with new episodes from season 2 dropping weekly.

What if you already have Sky or NOW?

Sky’s HBO deal isn’t going away. Sky and NOW customers will still be able to watch HBO content through existing packages, with access to HBO Max’s ad-supported tier at no extra cost.

How do you sign up?

You’ll be able to subscribe directly via HBO Max, through Sky or NOW, or as an add-on via Prime Video — all at the same price.

However you sign up, HBO’s long-awaited UK arrival is nearly here.

