Good Morning Britain correspondent Noel Phillips has been tipped to leave the ITV breakfast series amid upcoming changes at the broadcaster.

It was reported in May that cuts are expected, mostly affecting scheduling and production on daytime shows GMB, Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women. According to reports, around half of the 450 employees likely to face redundancy could be laid off.

However, it has been reported today (Thursday July 31) that GMB’s Noel – based in New York – may be moving on after four years on the programme.

Ed Balls and Kate Garraway hosted GMB today with claims concerning a colleague in the headlines (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain ‘axe’ for Noel Phillips?

Deadline reports: “Noel is among those expected to leave, though the consultation process remains ongoing.”

Furthermore, it is claimed his possible exit has “sparked concern internally” about GMB’s diversity within on air personalities.

US correspondent Noel has fronted coverage of unrest in Los Angeles relating to immigration arrests in recent months.

Back in June he told viewers he’d received medical treatment after he found himself “in the line of fire”.

Noel shared at the time: “I felt as though an enormous ton of bricks had fallen on my arm. I realised, within about 20 to 30 seconds, that a rubber bullet had grazed the top layer of my skin and had caused a bit of injury.”

Royal Television Society award-winner Noel added: “My arm was swollen. I went to the doctors, got it checked out. It wasn’t broken at all. But it was swollen. It still is swollen. And it’s in a bandage at the moment.”

Noel was also in close proximity to gunfire in the US when he reported on protests in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by police officer Kim Potter in 2021.

Noel Phillips has front coverage concerning racist attacks and US protests for Good Morning Britain (Credit: YouTube)

Reaction to GMB star ‘departure’

An insider is quoted as telling Deadline that staff were “[blank]ed off” about Noel possibly leaving.

Another unnamed person is said to have said there had been “a mood change in TV” due to increased populism. They are reported to have claimed there is “less pressure [on ITV] to be seen to be doing the right thing” on diversity.

Deadline also reported Adil Ray will remain part of GMB’s on-air team, despite speculation from some news outlets that he might depart.

Noel Phillips joined GMB from Sky News (Credit: ITV)

Additionally, an ITV spokesperson reportedly said: “In 2026, Good Morning Britain will continue to have the familiar line-up of presenters that we know viewers love. ITV is fully committed to our diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy. The representation on our shows will remain a priority.”

ED! approached a representative for Good Morning Britain for comment.

Read more: Good Morning Britain presenter pulled off air as Ranvir Singh declares ‘we can’t broadcast that’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV1 from 6am.

So what do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.