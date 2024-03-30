Gogglebox narrator Craig Cash made a surprise announcement about the show’s cast last night (March 29).

During Friday night’s episode, he introduced new couple Teresa and her wife Anita to viewers

The pair live in Solihull and Channel 4 kept their signing a secret until they popped up on screen.

New Gogglebox cast members Teresa and Anita joined last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers react as new couple join Gogglebox cast

Fans of the show were absolutely loving Teresa and Anita, with the ladies fitting “right in”.

One said: “Excellent additions by what we’ve seen so far.”

Another added: “Ooooo new people.” Someone else commented: “New Gogglebox family klaxon.”

“Thought they were great,” said another Gogglebox cast member delivering their verdict. “Already really like these two they seem very nice and funny great new additions,” said another.

Fears over departures

However, as happy as fans were to see the couple join the show, they also had their worries.

Is the show big enough for another Gogglebox family, or will someone be getting the boot…?

“Is anyone leaving for them to come in,” asked one worried fan. “Oh no who’s leaving next season?” said another. “Hope this doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to one of the regulars!” said a third.

Gogglebox paid tribute after cast member George died earlier this week (Credit: Channel 4)

George Gilbey tribute

One person the Channel 4 show did say goodbye to, though, was the late George Gilbey.

Gogglebox star George died earlier this week after an accident at the warehouse where he worked.

George was on the show with his mum Linda McGarry and stepdad Pete, who died of bowel cancer a couple of years before George.

At the end of the show, a black screen flashed up, with a picture of George, Linda and Pete.

“In loving memory,” it read, as fans rushed to Twitter to share their condolences.

“RIP George,” said one. “Lovely tribute,” said another. “Gone far too soon,” said a third.

