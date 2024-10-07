During today’s Loose Women (October 7), hosts Gloria Hunniford, Charlene White, Olivia Attwood-Dack and Denise Welch jumped straight into a discussion about age dynamics on reality TV shows.

The conversation focused on the recent elimination of Toyah Wilcox from Strictly Come Dancing.

At 66, the singer was the oldest contestant this season. This sparked a broader conversation about the challenges older women face in reality television.

Gloria Hunniford on her Strictly experience

Broadcasting legend Gloria, who participated in the third series of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2005, shared her personal experience as an older woman on the show.

“I did Strictly Come Dancing – I know you all voted for me then, thank you very much – and I was the oldest person,” Gloria began.

A photo of her with dance partner Darren Bennett appeared on screen, eliciting excited reactions from her co-hosts. Reflecting on her stint, Gloria recounted a conversation with then-judge Arlene Phillips about the difficulties of performing the rumba at her age.

“I said to Arlene Phillips – who was on then – and she said: ‘Why don’t you embrace the young man’s body?’ I went: ‘Are you mad? I’m in my sixties. He’s 28. I’ve got grandchildren and a husband watching. I can’t do all that body stuff.’ So the rumba had to be all done out there,” Gloria said mimed doing something at arms-length, which left the panel in stitches.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał

As the discussion veered towards current contestants, Olivia Attwood brought up her close friend and current Strictly competitor, Pete Wicks.

Pete’s recent performance in a George of the Jungle-themed samba — clad in leopard print — dazzled the audience.

“Look at him go!” Olivia exclaimed. “No shoes on, nothing!”

Charlene echoed the sentiment. “He’s not wearing a lot, is he?”

Amid the laughter, Gloria dropped a cheeky comment that shocked her fellow panellists. “I think his dancing partner really, really likes him,” she noted. “Because every opportunity she gets, she hugs him…”

Her remark was met with a swift interjection from Denise and Charlene who exclaimed in unison: “Gloria!” Olivia was left open-mouthed.

The audience erupted into laughter as Denise mimed smoking a cigarette and Charlene added: “Oh, Gloria is back! I love that! We’re just going to move swiftly on…”

This teasing comment comes in the wake of rumours swirling about Pete Wicks and his dance partner, Jowita Pryzstal.

A Strictly inside told the Mail on Sunday: “Pete has fallen head over heels for Jowita. He thinks she is amazing in every way. The feeling is mutual from her side and things have definitely progressed between them.”

“They are all over one another behind the scenes, in a way that a loved-up couple would be.” The source continued. “It appears that we may have the first Strictly romance of the series, which is so exciting. They are the talk of the show.”

