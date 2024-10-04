Gemma Collins has opened up about considering becoming a foster carer as she appeared on GMB with her mum today.

The star, 43, has been candid about her struggle to become a mum. She has heartbreakingly suffered miscarriages and has had fertility problems over the years.

Earlier this year, Gemma said she was a “step closer to having a baby” after ‘reversing’ her PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome).

Gemma opened up about fostering on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins on fostering plans

Now, the former TOWIE star has discussed her next family plans – to look into fostering.

Gemma and her mum Joan have backed a campaign to highlight the need for more foster carers. Joan was fostered as a baby.

There’s a lot of love I could give. I always make a good dinner.

The pair learned more about Joan’s ancestry on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?.

Speaking about considering becoming a foster carer, Gemma told Good Morning Britain today: “There’s a lot of love I could give. I always make a good dinner. There are so many rooms that are spare across London and the UK.”

Gemma Collins’ mum Joan was fostered as a baby (Credit: ITV)

In June, Gemma opened up about her fertility issues. She said thanks to diet guru Steve Bennett, she has been able to ‘reverse’ her PCOS.

She told the MailOnline: “Since working with Steve, he has reversed my PCOS, I no longer have it so I’m a step closer to having a baby.

“I went to a fertility clinic and obviously, I was going to start my fertility journey in September but I’m not sure I need to do fertility now because hopefully I can do it naturally, plus my thyroid is doing better – I have no under active thyroid anymore.”

Gemma Collins has previously spoken about her fertility issues (Credit: Cover Images)

The Dancing On Ice star previously opened up about her struggle to conceive.

She told OK! Magazine in June this year: “I always find with me nothing has ever come easy. I’ve always been that one that’s got the struggle to bloody get there!

“It’s the same with my fertility and I share it because so many people reach out who are going through the same thing.”

Read more: Gemma Collins has emergency ambulance boat visit abroad in near-death experience

GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.