Gemma Collins has opened up about considering becoming a foster carer as she appeared on GMB with her mum today.
The star, 43, has been candid about her struggle to become a mum. She has heartbreakingly suffered miscarriages and has had fertility problems over the years.
Earlier this year, Gemma said she was a “step closer to having a baby” after ‘reversing’ her PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome).
Gemma Collins on fostering plans
Now, the former TOWIE star has discussed her next family plans – to look into fostering.
Gemma and her mum Joan have backed a campaign to highlight the need for more foster carers. Joan was fostered as a baby.
There’s a lot of love I could give. I always make a good dinner.
The pair learned more about Joan’s ancestry on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?.
Speaking about considering becoming a foster carer, Gemma told Good Morning Britain today: “There’s a lot of love I could give. I always make a good dinner. There are so many rooms that are spare across London and the UK.”
In June, Gemma opened up about her fertility issues. She said thanks to diet guru Steve Bennett, she has been able to ‘reverse’ her PCOS.
She told the MailOnline: “Since working with Steve, he has reversed my PCOS, I no longer have it so I’m a step closer to having a baby.
“I went to a fertility clinic and obviously, I was going to start my fertility journey in September but I’m not sure I need to do fertility now because hopefully I can do it naturally, plus my thyroid is doing better – I have no under active thyroid anymore.”
The Dancing On Ice star previously opened up about her struggle to conceive.
She told OK! Magazine in June this year: “I always find with me nothing has ever come easy. I’ve always been that one that’s got the struggle to bloody get there!
“It’s the same with my fertility and I share it because so many people reach out who are going through the same thing.”
