Gemma Collins has emergency ambulance boat visit abroad in near-death experience as she admits ‘thank god Rami acted so quick’

Gemma Collins has shared an emergency incident that left her needing medical care abroad. The star took to social media to inform her followers of the unfortunate health issue, which caused a boat ambulance to rush to the scene.

The reality star could be seen with her mouth open and a swollen tongue in part of the clim, as her partner Rami Hawash filmed her.

The pair had been enjoying a romantic meal on their holiday when it happened…

The star was visibly shaken (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins shares emergency near-death experience abroad

Speaking in the video, Gemma explained that she “nearly died” whilst in Venice with her Fiance, as the pair checked out potential wedding menus.

She explained: “I’m sitting here drinking my coffee As I drink it I feel a sharp sting on my tongue, and it could only happen to me.

“And now I’m about to die because my tongue is swelling up so much. But we’ve got an ambulance coming. I’m gonna have the injection, and I’m not dying today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins (@gemmacollins)

The GC penned alongside the clip: “I NEARLY DIED …..

“My tongue swelled so quick thank god @rami_hawash_ acted so quick and the hotel and a HUGE THANK YOU TO THE HOSPITAL IN VENICE AND ALL INVOLVED.”

“And if course I always say there is a reason for everything and this was my answer …..

Gemma is very open about her personal life (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Collins’ fans react

“Wasp is the powerful female warrior and shamanic healer, prompting us to take a good look at our lives and ask if we are fighting the good fight. If you are stung by Wasp, it’s her way of saying, ‘Wake up! Do your spiritual work!'” [sic]

Of course, plenty of fans were left concerned for Gem. One penned: “Seriously hope you’re okay.”

Another added: “Sorry to hear that Gemma. Hope you’re better now.”

A third said: “Love you GC.”

Meanwhile, Rami chimed in: “It was really shocking to see. Love you. Get practicing your spiritual work.”

Jedward also commented: “What a terrifying experience! Thank god the ambulance arrived! Those wasps ain’t gonna kill the GC.”

Read more: Gemma Collins in tears amid family discovery on Who Do You Think You Are? with her mum

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.