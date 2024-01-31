Gemma Atkinson advocates ‘spending time apart’ from Gorka Marquez after laughing off ‘rough patch’ claims

Radio presenter Gemma Atkinson has defied claims that she and fiancé Gorka Marquez are in the middle of a tough time thanks to his hectic work schedule.

In fact, the former Hollyoaks star has insisted that spending time apart is the secret to a strong relationship.

Gemma, 39, told OK!: “Part of the reason why it still feels so fresh is because we’re not together 24/7. In February we’ll be six years [together], with two babies, and I still get excited to see him, but I think if we were together all the time, I wouldn’t.”

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez celebrate their sixth anniversary in February (Credit: Splash News)

Gemma Atkinson: ‘It keeps the spark alive’

Pro dancer Gorka, 33, recently signed up as a judge on the Spanish version of Strictly, Bailando Con Las Estrellas, which means he’s away filming from Friday to Sunday each week.

The pair share daughter Mia, four, and seven-month-old Thiago, who was born shortly before Gorka began last season’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Asked if she missed him, Gemma replied: “I do and I don’t. I miss him, but I also think it’s a good thing because it keeps the spark alive.”

And it seems like Spanish-born Gorka agrees. He added: “Yes, for example, we have different jobs and we do different things, even though it’s kind of within the same industry. But then we come together, and in a way, it keeps [the relationship] alive and gives you a freshness.”

Gemma and Gorka are proud parents of two little ones (Credit: ITV)

Relationship ‘rough patch’ rumours

Gorka and Gemma met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and now live together in Manchester. They have since starred in their own reality TV show, Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind The Lens.

Earlier this month they announced the show had been commissioned for a second series.

But with Gorka away in Madrid so much, the couple have been hit by rumours of a rough patch.

Just last week, Gemma vented about the whispers on Instagram. She suggested that Gorka’s weekends in Spain were no big deal and joked: “If anything it gives me a bit of peace at weekends. No offence, Gorks.”

