Gavin & Stacey fans to finally get answer to major Smithy and Nessa cliffhanger as sitcom set for return in 2024

Gavin & Stacey is reportedly coming back in 2024, and fans are besides themselves.

Deadline reports that Gavin & Stacey creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have penned a new Christmas special of the hit sitcom. Filming is set to take place in summer, which will air in time for Christmas 2024.

The series originally ended in 2010. We haven’t seen the gang since 2019, when the last Christmas special aired. That one ended on a cliffhanger, so there’s plenty to explore in the 2024 Gavin & Stacey Christmas special!

The last Gavin & Stacey Christmas special ended in a massive cliffhanger (Credit: BBC)

What happened in Gavin & Stacey’s 2019 Christmas special?

Ten years after the end of the original series, a lot had changed! The Shipmans and the Wests were spending Christmas in Wales. Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Stacey (Joanna Page) have had three kids, and they were suitably exhausted. They were struggling to rekindle the romance.

Meanwhile, Smithy got a new girlfriend. They had been dating a whopping 11 months. He told everyone who would listen all about his plans to propose. Nessa, however, had something to say about that.

In the episode’s concluding moments, Nessa shocked Smithy (and viewers at home) by dropping to one knee and proposing to him herself.

What was Smithy’s answer? HOPEFULLY we will find out in 2024.

Gavin & Stacey creator James Corden has been hard at work on a new special (Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages)

How did fans react to the news?

Gavin & Stacey fans are, unsurprisingly, elated to hear the news that the show could finally be coming back.

GAVIN & STACEY IS BACK?!?! OMG I SUDDENLY FEEL SO MUCH BETTER!!! pic.twitter.com/2aNEOcpV47 — Alfie (@strictlysvito) February 13, 2024

Another Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special?! pic.twitter.com/kCmvpdyncj — Gee Harland (@geeharland) February 13, 2024

Meanwhile, someone else made us spare a thought for the poor BBC schedulers who now have to figure out where Gavin & Stacey fits in the already packed 2024 Christmas line-up.

They wrote: “Xmas Day 2024 BBC One schedule about to be GOATed with Doctor Who and Gavin & Stacey both on.”

Xmas Day 2024 BBC One schedule about to be GOATed with Doctor Who and Gavin & Stacey both on https://t.co/eLLWASgymI — James Hawkins (@James_Hawkins1) February 13, 2024

ED! has contacted reps for BBC for comment.

Read more: This Morning signs ‘thrilled’ Gavin and Stacey star as new presenter

Will you be watching the 2024 Gavin & Stacey Christmas special? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.