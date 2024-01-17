Finders Keepers on Channel 5: Neil Morrissey, James Buckley and Fay Ripley lead the cast

Finders Keepers is the latest thriller to land on Channel 5, and the cast is jam-packed full of TV treasures.

The four-part series introduces keen detectorist Martin (yes, someone who goes out with his metal detector in his spare time) and his wheeler dealer soon to be son-in-law Ashley.

While on a boys bonding trip in the idyllic fields of rural Somerset, the duo discover a hoard of buried Saxon treasure worth millions. Legally, they should declare it, but Ashley spots an opportunity…

Both are short on cash and, if they sell the loot on the black market, they could be set for life. What would you do?

You’ll need to suspend disbelief to eek full enjoyment out of this series, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing on a cold winter’s night. And the cast of Finders Keepers on Channel 5 is worth tuning in for…

Neil Morrissey as Martin Stone in Finders Keepers (Credit: Channel 5)

Finders Keepers Channel 5 cast: Neil Morrissey plays Martin Stone

Actor Neil Morrissey, 61, portrays amateur detectorist Martin Stone, who runs his own small engineering business and is a local history nut.

He faces a huge – and potentially life-changing moral dilemma – when he and his future son-in-law find millions of pounds worth of historical artifacts. Will he do the right thing? Here’s a clue – it would be a very boring thriller if he did!

Of course, TV fans will know Neil from his career spanning 40 years. Although he worked for years before his role on Men Behaving Badly in 1992, he became known for his work in comedy shows.

He played Boon’s sidekick Rocky Cassidy from 1987 to 1995, and led the cast of The Vanishing Man, Paradise Heights, The Eustace Bros, and then he played Barry in sitcom Carrie & Barry.

From 2007 to 2009 he portrayed Eddie Lawson in Waterloo Road, a show he later criticised. Despite being brave/foolish enough to launch a tirade at a big BBC show, he went on to work again. In 2012, he starred as Jason in Me and Mrs Jones.

Over the past decade, Neil has become known for more serious roles. He played Harry Palfrey in The Night Manager, Harding Redmond in Grantchester, and Vincent Pike in Striking Out.

Line of Duty fans will, of course, know him as super dodgy Nigel Morton in the drama about bent coppers. He has also starred as Pete Carr in Unforgotten, Colin in The Trial of Christine Keeler, and Luke Douglas in Penance.

More recently, Neil has played Frank in The Syndicate, Christopher Reasley in The Long Call, and Greg McConnell in The Good Karma Hospital. Mum’s across the UK will also know that Neil was the voice of Bob the Builder for many years.

Neil is also pretty notorious for his private life, too. He famously had a fling with Amanda Holden, which subsequently ended her marriage to Les Dennis.

James Buckley as Ashley in the cast of Finders Keepers (Credit: Channel 5)

James Buckley portrays Ashley Taylor

Actor James Buckley, 36, plays wheeler dealer Ashley Taylor. Ashley is engaged to Martin’s daughter Laura. He’s the one who convinces Martin that they should sell their new-found hoard on the black market…

James, 36, is best known for his role in the comedy series The Inbetweeners. He portrayed Jay Cartwright in all three seasons, from 2008 to 2010. Due to the immense popularity of the show, he also reprised the character in two spin-off films.

In 2010, James starred as Del Trotter in Rock & Chips, which told the story of Del Boy’s youth, growing up in Peckham in the 60s. He went on to play Rusty in one episode of the Red Dwarf reprisal, Brian Weaver in Zapped, and Chewey in I Feel Bad.

More recently, he’s portrayed Brian Fitzpatrick in White Gold, where he was reunited with his Inbetweeners co-star Joe Thomas. In 2020, he played Nevi in one episode of Doctor Who. And his role in Finders Keepers marks his first TV role for four years.

Cold Feet actress Fay Ripley plays Anne in Finders Keepers (Credit: Channel 5)

Finders Keepers Channel 5 cast: Fay Ripley stars as Anne Stone

Actress Fay Ripley joins the cast as Anne Stone, Martin’s wife, in Finders Keepers. The 57-year-old is best known for her role in the popular ITV sitcom Cold Feet.

Fay played Jenny Gifford in the show, which ran from 1997 to 2020 on and off. She was relatively unknown when she won the role. After starring in the show, Fay starred as Christine in Monday Monday, DI Martha Bellamy in Suspects, and Caitlin in The Delivery Man.

Between 2009 and 2019, she starred as Nicola in Reggie Perrin – opposite Doc Martin co-star Martin Clunes. The popular actress has also popped up in Doc Martin, Bitchcraft, Midsomer Murders, Moving On, New Tricks and Bon Voyage.

She is the author of three cookbooks entitled Fay’s Family Food, What’s For Dinner? and Fay Makes it Easy.

Rakhee Thakrar as DS Carole Doyle in Finders Keepers (Credit: Channel 5)

Finders Keepers Channel 5 cast: Rakhee Thakrar is DS Carole Doyle

Actress Rakhee Thakrar, 39, portrays DS Carole Doyle in the cast of Finders Keepers.

EastEnders fans will know her best for playing Shabnam Masood in the BBC soap from 2014 to 2016. Rakhee went on to play Jane’s friend Mia in The Girl Before in 2021, and ill-fated Maya Benshaw in BBC drama Rules of The Game.

Sex Education fans will know her as English teacher Emily Sands in the comedy drama. She has also played Fatima in the TV series Four Weddings and a Funeral, Simran in Cloud 9, and Sarita Dubashi in Holby City.

More recently, she starred as podcaster Bel Richmond in ITV’s detective drama Karen Pirie. Film fans may have recognised her in the recent Wonka film. She played Lottie Bell opposite Timothée Chalamet.

Brendan Coyle, seen here in the cast of Riches, joins Finders Keepers (Credit: ITV)

Finders Keepers Channel 5 cast: Brendan Coyle plays Denys Elland

Brendan Coyle, 61, portrays Denys Elland in Finders Keepers, but he’ll always be John Bates to us! The actor played valet Bates in Downton Abbey in all six series of the ITV series, as well as the subsequent film spin-offs.

Of course, Brendan had a long career before Downton, including his performance in the play The Weir, for which he won the Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role.

He’s been on our screens ever since 1990, when he played Kevin Cahill in the TV film London Calling. He went on to play DI Bob ‘Bingo’ Tate in Thief Takers, Jeremy Fitzgerald in Paths to Freedom, and Michael Collins in Rebel Heart.

In 2002, he starred as Douglas McLanaghan in Rockface, and a year later played Paul Barton in Single. He also played Nicholas Higgins in the miniseries North & South, and Robert Timmins in the first three series of Lark Rise to Candleford.

More recently, he played Gideon Havelock in Riches. He’s also been on tonnes of films, including Mary Queen of Scots, Me Before You, The Raven, Damage, and The Jacket.

Finders Keepers is a new thriller posing a big moral dilemma (Credit: Channel 5)

Who else appears in the cast?

Young actress Jessica Rhodes stars as Martin and Anne’s daughter Laura Stone, who is soon to be wed to Ashley. Jessica is relatively new to the small screen. She’s popped up in a few short films, and played a shadowy female figure in the film Artemis Fowl.

In 2022, she played Michelle Savini in one episode of Casualty.

Meanwhile, Shane Attwooll plays Greg ‘Rocky’ Rock. Once Martin is persuaded to try and sell the hoard illegally, he ends up entangled with local bad lad Rocky – a man who turns out to be a lot more dangerous than he looks…

Shane Attwooll is perhaps best known for playing Marlow in Carnival Row, DS Ray Palmer in Silent Witness, and Patrick in The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

Nimmi Harasgama plays Sam, Quentin Lee plays CID Police, Nick Harris is Sgt Chris Crockett, and Tara Lee is Phoenix. Steve Addis stars as Martin’s neighbour, Herbert Forthuber is Gregorie Lechamps, and Arthur Campbell stars as Adam Curry.

Finders Keepers begins on Wednesday, January 17 2024, at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

