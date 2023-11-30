The Entertainment Daily Awards are back for 2023, bigger and better than ever.

Today, it’s our final new category: Best Streaming Service.

We’re celebrating the innovative TV platforms that made it possible to watch our favourite TV shows any time, any place.

Watching TV has never been easier, whether it’s in bed, on your commute or even outdoors.

So who are the candidates for 2023’s Best Streaming Service?

In 2023, our contenders for Best Streaming Service are Acorn TV; Netflix; Apple TV +; Amazon Prime Video; Amazon FreeVee; NOW; ITVX and Disney+.

Acorn TV launched in the UK in 2020 and has been a hit for TV drama lovers. Whether it’s old-school British drama or unsung heroes from overseas, Acorn TV has it all – plus its own range of exclusive dramas to get your teeth stuck into.

Netflix is of course the original streaming service. Producing big hits like Orange is the New Black and Stranger Things, it’s historically been up there with the best. However, financial difficulties and a tendency to cancel fledgling shows without a backwards glance have damaged Netflix’s reputation. Will it still win your vote?

Then there’s AppleTV+, who has slowly been filling their libraries with quality content. This year saw the touching conclusion of runaway hit Ted Lasso and the launch of new Idris Elba thriller Hijack.

Amazon Prime Video is another oldie, but without the budgeting difficulties of Netflix (as you know, it’s Amazon). In 2023, it struck gold with new seasons of Good Omens and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, as well as new shows like Daisy Jones & the Six.

Amazon Freevee caught everyone’s attention last year when it resurrected Neighbours before the soap was even cold in the ground. Neighbours: A New Chapter, premiered in 2023, but did it catapult Freevee to best streaming service?

NOW offers all of Sky‘s premium television content – of which there’s quite a lot. As well as TV and movies, NOW also offers live sporting action – mighty difficult to compete with if you’re a sports fan.

ITVX is the new(ish) streaming platform from ITV, which premieres hit shows before they go linear. As well as offering first dibs on ITV’s excellent content, ITVX also boasts BritBox content as part of its premium platform and – as of 2023 – all CITV content.

And finally, another giant, Disney+. Disney has held strong this year, pumping out Marvel and Star Wars hits like it’s going out of fashion. Has the American entertainment kings got your vote?

