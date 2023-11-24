Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for your Best-Loved Presenter

The Entertainment Daily Awards are back for 2023 – and today we’re asking you to vote for your Best-Loved Presenter.

It’s always a hotly contested category, with Alison Hammond winning last year and being given her award live on This Morning.

But she didn’t make the shortlist this year, so who will you pick for your Best-Loved Presenter?

Ant and Dec are up for Best-Loved Presenter (Credit: ED!)

Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: And the nominees are…

Ant and Dec, Jane McDonald, Bradley Walsh and Ben Shephard are among the veteran presenters in the line-up.

Davina McCall and Claudia Winkleman have also had a brilliant year, with My Mum, Your Dad, Strictly and The Traitors setting our screens alight.

Or will more of a newcomer scoop the title?

Could Claudia win for Strictly and The Traitors? (Credit: ED!)

Josie and Stacey nominated, too

Relative presenting newcomers Josie Gibson and Stacey Solomon are the nation’s new sweethearts. So could one of them get your Best-Loved Presenter vote?

Stacey has come into her own with roles on Loose Women and Sort Your Life Out, while our jungle Josie is now a regular on This Morning.

It’ll be a toughly-fought competition, so make sure you vote for your favourite here.

You can also vote for your favourite soaps, shows and stars in all the categories of our Entertainment Daily Awards 2023 here.

Voting in the full survey takes no more than two minutes. Plus, we won’t ask you for any personal details when you enter, either.

