EastEnders and The Archers actor Ian Pepperell dies at 53 after long illness

EastEnders and The Archers actor Ian Pepperell has sadly died at the age of 53 following a long illness the BBC announced.

The actor, who played the hotelier in the long-running BBC Radio 4 drama for 22 years is said to have been also “loved” in his role. The Archers editor Jeremy Howe told Sky News said: “Ian was the perfect Archers actor. He loved being part of an ensemble, relished the camaraderie and gossip of the Green Room, and had a seemingly effortlessly fine-tuned vocal technique.”

He continued: “Like all the very best radio actors he could think on his feet and change the way he played a scene in the blink of an eye. Thanks to Ian’s brilliance, he created in Roy a character who managed to face in two directions simultaneously in almost every scene he played.”

His character previously featured in several dramatic storylines within the show, including a New Year’s Eve episode in which Roy asked Hayley Jordan, played by Lucy Davis, to marry him.

Talking about his character, Jeremy added: “He captured Roy as both genial and anxious, funny and sad, easy-going and permanently stressed – a man who could hold down with ease a top job, yet who always carried with him Hamlet’s sense of failure.”

He continued: “It all made perfect sense because of Ian’s uncanny and laser-guided ability to find humour in the emotional scenes and pathos in the comedy that he always played so unerringly well. Ian had a lot more gas in the tank and was desperate to return to Ambridge once his health permitted.”

“It is tragic, he died in his prime, we will miss him dearly and our hearts go out to his family and friends and everyone who knew him. Ambridge loved Roy – The Archers and our millions of listeners loved Ian’s Roy Tucker,” he concluded.

